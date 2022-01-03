SWEETWATER COUNTY --With the recent winter weather conditions and Interstate 80 closures, it's important for Wyoming residents to know that they have the opportunity to sign up for the Wyoming Travel Authorization Program (W-TAP).
Drivers can apply for authorization through W-TAP to travel on various sections of closed roadways during the winter season. When they are deemed safe enough, approved drivers will receive an alert letting them know.
Within W-TAP, the Rolling Closure Authorization (RCA) program as well as the Wyoming Authorized Travel (WAT) program is included.
The RCA program is for people with Wyoming driver’s licenses. It authorizes them to drive on roads closed due to a rolling closure when deemed safe enough.
According to the Wyoming Department of Transportation’s website, “The small towns along routes with heavy through-traffic have limited resources in terms of parking, fuel, hotel rooms and other amenities. When a town is at capacity, which can happen during a long-duration closure, the closure will be rolled back to the next town to avoid stranding travelers in a location without adequate services.
“The road may be open in the direction leading away from the affected area. WYDOT attempts to make accommodations for travelers who do not put a demand on an affected community’s resources by issuing ‘local traffic only’ restrictions.”
Signing up for the WAT program requires drivers to provide a justification as to why they will need to travel on the closed road.
“So, drivers have the option of signing up for up to seven road segments when they apply for this program,” said Stephanie Harsha, WYDOT public relations specialist. “After being approved, the driver will get an authorization code through a text or email when a closed section of the highway is deemed safe for limited travel.”
When traveling, drivers will need to have easy access to the authorization code they received.
Each authorization is specific to the person who receives it. They can’t be shared with family members.
Those interested in applying for the programs can do so at https://w-tap.wyoroad.info/w-tap/.
“If someone has previously applied and been given authorization but want to change the routes they selected, they also do that on the website,” said Harsha. “They just need to provide their account information.
Additionally, residents have the option to sign up for the “511 Notify” system which sends messages through a text message or email. These messages alert drivers of road conditions and closures, temporary and seasonal closures and current weather conditions.
There is also an app called “Wyoming 511” for Apple and Android smartphones. The app provides hands-free notifications for travel information. It can also be used to “provide location information to friends, family or emergency responders.”
Additional information can be found on the Wyoming Department of Transportation website.