Wolves
Rocket Miner Photo by Tyler Johnson

GREEN RIVER – The Green River High School boys’ soccer team is advancing to the Class 3A consolation game after defeating the Powell High School Panthers, 3-2, on Friday, May 19.

The Wolves were firing on all cylinders as compared to their game against Torrington High School on Thursday where the team struggled to hit the back of the net.

