Areas of smoke from Canadian Wildfires located in Alberta and
Saskatchewan continue to move into western and central Wyoming,
reducing visibility down to around three miles at times. Smoke
will continue to spread south and west through the remainder of
the day and tonight, and possibly into Saturday as well.
If you are outdoors please be extra cautious and avoid prolonged
exposure to smoke.
GREEN RIVER – The Green River High School boys’ soccer team is advancing to the Class 3A consolation game after defeating the Powell High School Panthers, 3-2, on Friday, May 19.
The Wolves were firing on all cylinders as compared to their game against Torrington High School on Thursday where the team struggled to hit the back of the net.
Green River head coach Josh Webb said that the difference between the games was simply that. The Wolves were able to connect their shots on goal.
“We found the back of the net. We still played our game. We possessed the ball well. We got them to relax a little. I think they had some jitters going into the game yesterday,” he said, noting some adjustments that were made since the Torrington game.
“We made some switches on the defensive line. We put Axel (Mackinnon) into the middle with AB (Vergara) and that worked out well for us. WE moved Braxton Doak up to the forward to give us a little more pressure. They did exactly what I wanted.”
The Wolves will take on the Lander Valley High School Tigers on Saturday, May 20, at 9 a.m. at Green River High School.
“Lander has a good midfield and a pretty good center back,” Webb revealed. “We just got to disrupt that midfield play and control the middle of the field.”