ROCK SPRINGS – The Green River High School Wolves defeated the hosting Rock Springs High School Tigers in a cross-county rivalry game on Thursday, Feb. 3, 51-45.
The highly competitive matchup was close from start to finish.
The Wolves led the Tigers by four points after the first quarter, holding them to seven points.
Green River managed to extend its lead at halftime, leading the Tigers by seven points, 23-16.
By the end of the third quarter, the Wolves’ lead reached nine points. But the Tigers didn’t go down lightly.
After totaling just 23 points over the first three quarters, the Tigers exploded in the fourth quarter to score 22 points.
Rock Springs cut the lead down to as little as three points, but Green River went to senior forward Dylan Taylor down the stretch to secure the victory. He finished with 15 points and had 12 of them in the fourth quarter.
“A lot of teams scout (Dylan) hard. He’ll draw a double team or triple team and everyone is always aware of where he’s at on the court. He has to work for everything he gets,” said Green River head coach Laurie Ivie after the game.
For Rock Springs, senior guard Brock Bider led the Tigers in scoring. He finished with 16 points.
With the loss, the Tigers fall to 2-15 overall with a 1-4 record in 4A West Conference play.
Friday, Feb. 4
At the Class 1A level, the Farson-Eden High School Pronghorns hosted Little Snake River High School. The Pronghorns entered the conference game ranked fourth in the state. However Little Snake River came away with the victory, 46-40
Saturday, Feb. 5
Green River High School returned to the court on Saturday. The Wolves improved to 5-0 in conference play and 10-4 overall with the victory over Natrona County High School.
Senior Dylan Taylor had a career milestone during the game, surpassing 1,000 points as a Green River Wolf. The Wolves won, 50-36, and are second in the 4A West Conference standings.