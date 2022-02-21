...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MST
TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches,
Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.
* WHERE...The western third of Sweetwater County including Green
River and Rock Springs.
* WHEN...Until 5 AM Tuesday. The heaviest snow is expected this
afternoon and evening.
* IMPACTS...Roads, including Interstate 80, could become closed
especially east and south of Rock Springs. Travel could be
difficult. Wind chills as low as 30 below zero tonight and
Tuesday could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as
15 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&
The Green River High School Wolves finished fourth at the 3A State Championship Swim Meet over the weekend by totaling 103 team points.
Lander High School won its 26th consecutive state title with 388 points. Buffalo High School finished second with 211 points and Worland High School placed third with 112.
The Wolves finished in the top three of three different events, including taking the top three finishes in the one-meter diving competition.
Junior Braxton Cordova won the state title for diving by scoring 447.40 points in the finals. Junior Kyle Knight placed second with a score of 372.90 and junior River Kirts took third with a final score of 352.45.
Junior Brady Young took third in the 200-yard freestyle competition for Green River with a time of 1:47.82. Lander juniors Dylan Huelskamp and Brayden Brown took the top two finishes. Huelskamp finished with a time of 1:44.91 and Brown finished with a time of 1:46.27.
Young also took second in the 500-yard freestyle race with a time of 4:51.18. Lander’s Brown took first with a time of 4:49.36.