The Green River High School Wolves finished fourth at the 3A State Championship Swim Meet over the weekend by totaling 103 team points. 

Lander High School won its 26th consecutive state title with 388 points. Buffalo High School finished second with 211 points and Worland High School placed third with 112. 

The Wolves finished in the top three of three different events, including taking the top three finishes in the one-meter diving competition.

Junior Braxton Cordova won the state title for diving by scoring 447.40 points in the finals. Junior Kyle Knight placed second with a score of 372.90 and junior River Kirts took third with a final score of 352.45.

Junior Brady Young took third in the 200-yard freestyle competition for Green River with a time of 1:47.82. Lander juniors Dylan Huelskamp and Brayden Brown took the top two finishes. Huelskamp finished with a time of 1:44.91 and Brown finished with a time of 1:46.27.

Young also took second in the 500-yard freestyle race with a time of 4:51.18. Lander’s Brown took first with a time of 4:49.36.

