GREEN RIVER – The Green River High School Wolves lost their season and home opener on Friday, Aug. 26, to the school from Uintah, Utah, 42-7.
After the game, Green River head coach Kevin Cuthberson showed his displeasure with the Wolves’ performance, but was understanding that it was his team’s first game compared to his opponent’s third.
We did some good things and we did some things that we need to improve on. At the end of the day, we just need to get better. We made some first-game mistakes,” said Cuthberson, adding that the squad and coaching staff will study film and execute better in their next game against Lander High School on Friday, Sept. 2.
Around the 7:57 marker in the first quarter, the Wolves got their only touchdown of the game when senior running back Jackson Mitchell charged through the defense from the 2-yard line.
A big gain set up the scoring play. Green River senior quarterback Caleb Lake found wide receiver Skyler Lee for a big chunk of yardage.
The school from Uintah, Utah, controlled the remainder of the game en route to the blowout victory.
The Wolves showed flashes of excellence, however, especially in the running game, which features senior running back Bracken Miller.
Cuthberson said that Miller will be the focal point of the offense this season.
“Bracken did some good things for us,” he said after the game. “He’s our workhorse.”
The Wolves are scheduled to play Lander at home on Friday, Sept. 2, at 7 p.m.