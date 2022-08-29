Football

Green River High School Wolves took the field for the first time this season in their home opener against Uintah, Utah, on Friday, Aug. 26.

 Rocket Miner Photo by Tyler Johnson

GREEN RIVER – The Green River High School Wolves lost their season and home opener on Friday, Aug. 26, to the school from Uintah, Utah, 42-7.

After the game, Green River head coach Kevin Cuthberson showed his displeasure with the Wolves’ performance, but was understanding that it was his team’s first game compared to his opponent’s third.

