young

Green River's Brady Young gets ready to dive in the pool against the hosting Rawlins Outlaws on Thursday, Jan. 19. Green River defeated Rawlins, 115-69, before finishing third in Lander on Saturday.

 Rocket Miner Photo by Tyler Johnson

LANDER — One of the biggest swimming and diving meets in the state took place in Lander on Saturday, Jan. 21.

The Bruce Gresly Invitational brought in 15 teams from around the state to compete in the annual meet. Teams included Green River, Rock Springs, Rawlins, Buffalo, Cheyenne South, Cody, Evanston, Jackson, Kemmerer, Lander, Lyman, Powell, Riverton, Sublette County and Worland.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus