SWEETWATER COUNTY – Swimming teams from around the state wrapped up the regular season on Friday, taking a dive in the pool at the Gillette Invitational.
Laramie High School won the final swim meet with a final score of 483. Lander Valley High School placed second with a score of 477 and Cheyenne Central High School finished third with 396.
Green River High School and Rock Springs High School each finished in the top 10. The Wolves finished eighth with a score of 183, while the Tigers finished ninth with a score of 166.
200 Medley Relay:
12. Rock Springs A 2:04.01
Seth Atkinson Tanner Thompson
Dailen Pedersen Dante Moreno
14. Green River A 2:09.97
Aiden Zimmerman Colin Gilmore
Riley Majhanovich Stone Rubeck
200 Yard Free:
4. Brady Young (GR) 1:51.90
23. Kyler Maedche (RS) 2:02.85
31. Colin Gilmore (GR) 2:11.79
34. Riley Majhanovich (GR) 2:12.74
39. Logan Wadsworth (GR) 2:18.98
200 Yard IM:
23. Aiden Zimmerman (GR) 2:35.49
28. Trace Erdmann (GR) 2:40.70
50 Yard Free:
- 3. John Spicer (RS) 22.57 4A State Qualification
- 6. Gunner Seiloff (RS) 23.14 4A State Qualification
27. Dante Moreno (RS) 25.32
33. Ashton Hafner (GR) 25.83
35. Timothy Stephens (RS) 26.04
49. Karter Jordan (RS) 27.12
64. Bryce Perry (RS) 28.18
67. Keegan Gailey (GR) 28.34
69. Logan Gray (GR) 29.02
70. Hudson Poyer (RS) 29.07
73. Tanner Thompson (RS) 29.43
74. Wesley Muir (RS) 29.56
76. Magnus Miller (RS) 29.64
85. Joshua Sorensen (RS) 31.89
86. Tanner Trysbiak (RS) 32.05
100. Emiliano Gonzales (RS) 34.44
101. Ethan Veesert (RS) 35.12
104. Joe Renfro (GR) 40.70
Diving:
4. Braxton Cordova (GR) 376.15
7. River Kirts (GR) 334.60
8. Keegan Gailey (GR) 291.05
12. Kyle Knight (GR) 280.75
17. Stone Rubeck (GR) 249.60
100 Yard Fly:
9. Zeke Reading (GR) 59.00
20. Dailen Pedersen (RS) 1:03.74
21. Riley Majhanovich (GR) 1:06.06
27. Trace Erdmann (GR) 1:10.88
28. Aiden Zimmerman (GR) 1:10.56
32. Dallan Owens (GR) 1:13.54
40. Joe Rall (RS) 1:18.32
45. Magnus Miller (RS) 1:27.61
46. Karson Hansen (RS) 1:39.38
100 Yard Free:
- 4. John Spicer (RS) 51.10 4A State Qualification
- 5. Gunner Seiloff (RS) 51.83 4A State Qualification
27. Dailen Pedersen (RS) 56.79
32. Dante Moreno (RS) 58.14
34. Ashton Hafner (GR) 58.64
41. Timothy Stephens (RS) 1:01.57
51. Bryce Perry (RS) 1:04.60
52. Andrew Neher (GR) 1:04.79
53. Karter Jordan (RS) 1:06.37
54. Seth Atkinson (RS) 1:06.91
61. Landon Atkinson (RS) 1:09.43
66. Dalyn Harris (RS) 1:13.88
72. Ethan Veesart (RS) 1:17.38
73. Karson Hansen (RS) 1:18.21
75. Emiliano Gonzales (RS) 1:18.96
500 Free:
1. Brady Young (GR) 4:56.96
18. Kyler Maedche (RS) 5:34.45
21. Colin Gilmore (GR) 5:41.35
28. Noah Brandt (RS) 6:10.60
200 Free Relay:
6. Rock Springs A 1:37.43
Kyler Maedche Dante Moreno
Gunner Seiloff John Spicer
11. Green River A 1:42.83
Stone Rubeck Ashton Hafner
Zeke Reading Brady Young
100 Yard Back:
29. Logan Wadsworth (GR) 1:10.10
36. Seth Atkinson (RS) 1:14.29
41. Hudson Poyer (RS) 1:16.79
45. Tanner Trysbiak (RS) 1:21.30
46. Dalyn Harris (RS) 1:21.63
100 Yard Breast:
10. Zeke Reading (GR) 1:08.19
36. Landon Atkinson (RS) 1:22.12
38. Tanner Thompson (RS) 1:22.41
40. Joe Rall (RS) 1:23.19
43. Andrew Neher (GR) 1:24.48
48. Logan Gray (GR) 1:29.58
50. Dallan Owens (GR) 1:30.05
51. Joshua Sorensen (RS) 1:32.16
400 Yard Free Relay:
5. Rock Springs A 3:34.07
Kyler Maedche Dailen Pedersen
Gunner Seiloff John Spicer
12. Green River A 3:51.65
Aiden Zimmerman Ashton Hafner
Zeke Reading Brady Young
Team Scores:
Laramie 483
Lander 477
Cheyenne Central 396
Buffalo 310
Cheyenne South 255
Kelly Walsh 250
Sheridan 248
Green River 183
Rock Springs 166
Campbell County 154
Powell 139
Riverton 117
Thunder Basin 79
Cheyenne East 63
Newcastle 57
Douglas 25
Natrona 13