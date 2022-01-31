Swimming

Green River High School and Rock Springs High School each finished in the top 10 at the Gillette Invitational. The Wolves finished eighth with a score of 183, while the Tigers finished ninth with a score of 166.

SWEETWATER COUNTY – Swimming teams from around the state wrapped up the regular season on Friday, taking a dive in the pool at the Gillette Invitational.

Laramie High School won the final swim meet with a final score of 483. Lander Valley High School placed second with a score of 477 and Cheyenne Central High School finished third with 396.

Green River High School and Rock Springs High School each finished in the top 10. The Wolves finished eighth with a score of 183, while the Tigers finished ninth with a score of 166.

200 Medley Relay:

12. Rock Springs A 2:04.01

Seth Atkinson Tanner Thompson

Dailen Pedersen Dante Moreno

14. Green River A 2:09.97

Aiden Zimmerman Colin Gilmore

Riley Majhanovich Stone Rubeck

200 Yard Free:

4. Brady Young (GR) 1:51.90

23. Kyler Maedche (RS) 2:02.85

31. Colin Gilmore (GR) 2:11.79

34. Riley Majhanovich (GR) 2:12.74

39. Logan Wadsworth (GR) 2:18.98

200 Yard IM:

23. Aiden Zimmerman (GR) 2:35.49

28. Trace Erdmann (GR) 2:40.70

50 Yard Free:

  • 3. John Spicer (RS) 22.57 4A State Qualification
  • 6. Gunner Seiloff (RS) 23.14 4A State Qualification

27. Dante Moreno (RS) 25.32

33. Ashton Hafner (GR) 25.83

35. Timothy Stephens (RS) 26.04

49. Karter Jordan (RS) 27.12

64. Bryce Perry (RS) 28.18

67. Keegan Gailey (GR) 28.34

69. Logan Gray (GR) 29.02

70. Hudson Poyer (RS) 29.07

73. Tanner Thompson (RS) 29.43

74. Wesley Muir (RS) 29.56

76. Magnus Miller (RS) 29.64

85. Joshua Sorensen (RS) 31.89

86. Tanner Trysbiak (RS) 32.05

100. Emiliano Gonzales (RS) 34.44

101. Ethan Veesert (RS) 35.12

104. Joe Renfro (GR) 40.70

Diving:

4. Braxton Cordova (GR) 376.15

7. River Kirts (GR) 334.60

8. Keegan Gailey (GR) 291.05

12. Kyle Knight (GR) 280.75

17. Stone Rubeck (GR) 249.60

100 Yard Fly:

9. Zeke Reading (GR) 59.00

20. Dailen Pedersen (RS) 1:03.74

21. Riley Majhanovich (GR) 1:06.06

27. Trace Erdmann (GR) 1:10.88

28. Aiden Zimmerman (GR) 1:10.56

32. Dallan Owens (GR) 1:13.54

40. Joe Rall (RS) 1:18.32

45. Magnus Miller (RS) 1:27.61

46. Karson Hansen (RS) 1:39.38

100 Yard Free:

  • 4. John Spicer (RS) 51.10 4A State Qualification
  • 5. Gunner Seiloff (RS) 51.83 4A State Qualification

27. Dailen Pedersen (RS) 56.79

32. Dante Moreno (RS) 58.14

34. Ashton Hafner (GR) 58.64

41. Timothy Stephens (RS) 1:01.57

51. Bryce Perry (RS) 1:04.60

52. Andrew Neher (GR) 1:04.79

53. Karter Jordan (RS) 1:06.37

54. Seth Atkinson (RS) 1:06.91

61. Landon Atkinson (RS) 1:09.43

66. Dalyn Harris (RS) 1:13.88

72. Ethan Veesart (RS) 1:17.38

73. Karson Hansen (RS) 1:18.21

75. Emiliano Gonzales (RS) 1:18.96

500 Free:

1. Brady Young (GR) 4:56.96

18. Kyler Maedche (RS) 5:34.45

21. Colin Gilmore (GR) 5:41.35

28. Noah Brandt (RS) 6:10.60

200 Free Relay:

6. Rock Springs A 1:37.43

Kyler Maedche Dante Moreno

Gunner Seiloff John Spicer

11. Green River A 1:42.83

Stone Rubeck Ashton Hafner

Zeke Reading Brady Young

100 Yard Back:

29. Logan Wadsworth (GR) 1:10.10

36. Seth Atkinson (RS) 1:14.29

41. Hudson Poyer (RS) 1:16.79

45. Tanner Trysbiak (RS) 1:21.30

46. Dalyn Harris (RS) 1:21.63

100 Yard Breast:

10. Zeke Reading (GR) 1:08.19

36. Landon Atkinson (RS) 1:22.12

38. Tanner Thompson (RS) 1:22.41

40. Joe Rall (RS) 1:23.19

43. Andrew Neher (GR) 1:24.48

48. Logan Gray (GR) 1:29.58

50. Dallan Owens (GR) 1:30.05

51. Joshua Sorensen (RS) 1:32.16

400 Yard Free Relay:

5. Rock Springs A 3:34.07

Kyler Maedche Dailen Pedersen

Gunner Seiloff John Spicer

12. Green River A 3:51.65

Aiden Zimmerman Ashton Hafner

Zeke Reading Brady Young

Team Scores:

Laramie 483

Lander 477

Cheyenne Central 396

Buffalo 310

Cheyenne South 255

Kelly Walsh 250

Sheridan 248

Green River 183

Rock Springs 166

Campbell County 154

Powell 139

Riverton 117

Thunder Basin 79

Cheyenne East 63

Newcastle 57

Douglas 25

Natrona 13

