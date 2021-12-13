Wolves go winless in Casper By Shaquille Davis sdavis@rocketminer.com Dec 13, 2021 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email The Green River High School Wolves basketball team couldn’t win their first game of the season during the Casper Basketball Tournament, Dec. 9 — 11. Rocket Miner Photo by Shaquille Davis Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save CASPER – The Green River High School Wolves tipped off their season in Casper, this weekend, Dec. 9 – 11, and failed to register their first win of the season.On day one, the Wolves went to battle with the Trojans of Kelly Walsh High School. Green River eventually fell by the score of 76-58.On day two, the Wolves went up against Laramie High School in a game that did go down to the wire. The Wolves dropped this close encounter by the score of 58-55.On the final day, the Wolves scored the same number of points as they did the day before. It wasn’t enough, as their opponents, Cheyenne South High School, beat them by the score of 70-55.Green River will play their next game against Fruita Monument High School of Colorado on Thursday, Dec. 16, in their first game of the Flaming Gorge Classic. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Trending Now Coach Carroll announces his 2021-22 Lady Wolves varsity squad Rocket Miner's 2021 All-Area Football Team Rocket Miner's All-Area Volleyball Team Rock Springs Satellite High School to open its doors on Jan. 4 Lighted Holiday Parade: Winners share experience Latest e-Edition eRocket To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Latest TV Guide Rocket Miner TV Guide To view our latest TV Guide click the image on the left.