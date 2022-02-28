GREEN RIVER – The Green River High School Wolves lost to the Star Valley High School Braves at home on Friday, 60-45, to end the regular season.
It was a tightly contested game in the first half. The Braves entered halftime with just a five-point lead, 29-24.
However, the Braves’ offense exploded in the third quarter. They totaled 20 points in the period, while holding the Wolves to just 10 points to extend the lead to 15 entering the fourth quarter.
Green River head coach Laurie Ivie told her team after the game that it’s about how the Wolves react to the loss before entering postseason play this upcoming weekend.
“It’s the same thing I told them after the Riverton game. It’s about how we react to what we did tonight. For us, it’s super important for us to learn about what we did and did not do tonight and make sure we react the right way,” she said.
Ivie credits the Braves’ defense throughout the game, calling them the “aggressors.”
“Star Valley plays excellent defense. They had us fully extended. Offensively, I felt like we had a hard time attacking. They were playing the aggressors,” she said.
Senior forward Dylan Taylor led the game in scoring, finishing with 19 points for the Wolves. Senior forward Austin Fox finished with 10 points and junior Kason Ivie contributed another nine points.
Star Valley senior Kortlen Hilton finished with 17 points to lead his team in scoring.
The Wolves finished the regular season with a 14-6 record and 8-2 record in the 4A West Conference, which is good enough for the second seed in the regional tournament.
Green River will face Rock Springs on Thursday in Riverton in the first round of the regional tournament. Ivie said that the only difference in preparation is that it’s just one game at a time from here on out.
“It’s one game at a time now. We will match up with Rock Springs on Thursday at regionals and then hopefully have another look at Star Valley on Friday, but we’ll take it one game at time,” she said.
High School Boys Basketball Recap for Feb. 24-26
On Thursday, Feb. 24, the Farson-Eden High School Pronghorns defeated Burlington High School, 59-42, in the first round of the Class 1A West regional tournament in Lander.
On Friday, Feb. 25, the Pronghorns lost to Saratoga High School by a single point, 36-35. However, the loss didn’t hurt the Pronghorns’ chance at qualifying for the state tournament.
On Saturday, Feb. 26, Farson-Eden punched its ticket to the state tournament by defeating Cokeville High School, 38-35. The Pronghorns will face Southeast High School at noon at the Ford Wyoming Center in Casper.
Rock Springs High School finished its regular season on Friday, Feb. 25, narrowly losing to Natrona County High School, 50-48. The Tigers finished the season with a 3-20 record and 2-8 in 4A West Conference action. The squad will look for better results in the regional tournament, which is slated to begin Thursday in Riverton.