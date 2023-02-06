The Green River High School swimming and diving team competed in the 3A Southern Conference Meets this weekend and took second place behind the host team, Lander High School.
LANDER – The Green River High School swimming and diving team competed in the 3A Southern Conference Meets this weekend and took second place behind the host team, Lander High School.
The Wolves totaled a team score of 255, compared to Lander’s 386 points.
Evanston (186), Kemmerer (144), Lyman (118), Rawlins (111) and Sublette County (87) also competed in this year’s conference meet.
Teams will compete one last time this upcoming Thursday, Feb. 9, before they head to Gillette on Feb. 16-18 to compete at the state championships.
Below are the top three finishes from all 12 events.
200-yard medley relay
1. Lander – 1:39.85 – Finn Richards, Reed McFadden, Dylan Huelskamp and Benny Kulow
2. Evanston – 1:49.24 – Hanky Phillips, Kyler Hogman, Jaxson Daniels and Jamar McDowell
3. Green River – 1:50.06 – Aiden Zimmerman, Ryan Fischer, Zeke Reading and Ashton Hafner
200-yard freestyle
1. Green River – 1:50.51 – Brady Young
2. Lander – 1:50.64 – Brayden Brown
3. Kemmerer – 1:56.33 – Malachi Villarreal
200-yard IM
1. Lander – 2:04.66 – Finn Richards
2. Lander – 2:04.68 – Reed McFadden
3. Green River – 2:10.87 – Ryan Fischer
50-yard freestyle
1. Lander – 22.06 – Dylan Huelskamp
2. Lyman – 22.71 – Jaxon Lallatin
3. Kemmerer – 23.42 – Seth Krell
1-meter diving
1. Green River – 478.90 – Braxton Cordova
2. Lander – 433.70 – Noah Larson
3. Green River – 416.70 – Keegan Gaily
100-yard butterfly
1. Lander – 55.59 – Reed McFadden
2. Lander – 56.32 – Benny Kulow
3. Green River – 57.68 – Zeke Reading
100-yard freestyle
1. Lander – 48.74 – Dylan Huelskamp
2. Green River – 50.94 – Ryan Fischer
3. Lyman – 51.35 – Jaxon Lallatin
500-yard freestyle
1. Green River – 4:57.33 – Brady Young
2. Lander – 5:03.09 – Brayden Brown
3. Green River – 5:10.07 – Colin Gilmore
200-yard freestyle relay
1. Lander – 1:35.50 – Scott Logan, Colby Blackburn, Hezekiah Dolence and Brayden Brown
2. Lyman – 1:37.21 – Evan Bently, Tyden Hill Gavin Sill and Jaxon Lallatin
3. Green River – 1:37.56 – Zeke Reading, Colin Gilmore, Ashton Hafner and Brady Young
100-yard backstroke
1. Kemmerer – 56.52 – Seth Krell
2. Lander – 58.08 – Finn Richards
3. Lander – 58.45 – Colby Blackburn
100-yard breaststroke
1. Lander – 1:01.48 – Benny Kulow
2. Lander – 1:03.91 – Scott Logan
3. Sublette County – 1:05.52 – Dillon Boespflug
400-yard freestyle relay
1. Lander – 3:20.24 – Dylan Huelskamp, Finn Richards, Reed McFadden and Benny Kulow
2. Green River – 3:33.19 – Ryan Fischer, Aiden Zimmerman, Colin Gilmore and Brady Young
3. Sublette County – 3:38.58 – Ryen Hacklin, Andy DeClue, Owen Nielson and Dillon Boespflug
