The Green River High School swimming and diving team competed in the 3A Southern Conference Meets this weekend and took second place behind the host team, Lander High School.

 Rocket Miner Photo by Tyler Johnson

The Wolves totaled a team score of 255, compared to Lander’s 386 points.

