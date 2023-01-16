SWEETWATER COUNTY – The Thoman Soda Ash Memorial Wrestling Tournament drew teams from all over to Sweetwater County to compete on the mat.
The tournament, which took place at Green River High School, Rock Springs High School and Green River Recreation Center, included teams from Cheyenne South, Cokeville, Evanston, Green River, Laramie, Lyman, Mountain View, Pinedale, Rawlins, Riverton, Rock Springs, Wheatland and Worland.
There were even some out-of-state teams from Grantsville, Utah, Rifle, Colorado, Salem Hills, Utah, and Uintah, Utah.
Ultimately, it was the team from Uintah to win the men’s team title with the Green River Wolves placing second. Evanston, Worland and Pinedale each placed in the Top 5.
Uintah won Pool D. The Rock Springs Tigers also competed in this pool and took third. Pinedale took second, while Wheatland took fourth and Rifle took fifth.
The Wolves won Pool A, which included teams from Laramie, Mountain View, Cokeville and Buffalo.
In the Best-of-Best bracket, Team Brown defeated Team Gold by the score of 45-17.
Women’s Tournament
Pinedale High School won the women’s team title, totaling 77 points. Buffalo took second, while Worland took third. The Green River Lady Wolves did have two champion wrestlers in Brianna Uhrig and Zella Maez (120). Rock Springs had one champion in Maggie Smith (190).