SWEETWATER COUNTY – The Thoman Soda Ash Memorial Wrestling Tournament drew teams from all over to Sweetwater County to compete on the mat.

The tournament, which took place at Green River High School, Rock Springs High School and Green River Recreation Center, included teams from Cheyenne South, Cokeville, Evanston, Green River, Laramie, Lyman, Mountain View, Pinedale, Rawlins, Riverton, Rock Springs, Wheatland and Worland.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus