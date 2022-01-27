SWEETWATER COUNTY – There was some shakeup in the top 5 of the WyoPreps Coaches and Media Boys Basketball Poll this week, especially at the Class 4A level.
Class 4A
Sheridan High School jumped two spots in the latest high school basketball rankings. The Sheridan Broncs accumulated 15 first-place votes after being ranked third in last week’s poll. The Broncs are undefeated this season with an overall record of 11-0, and picked up two wins last week against Campbell County High School and Thunder Basin High School to begin 4A Northeast Quadrant play.
Thunder Basin is ranked second, Kelly Walsh High School is ranked third and Cheyenne East High School is ranked fourth. There is a tie for the fifth spot between Riverton High School and Cheyenne South High School.
Green River High School received two votes in the latest rankings – one for fourth and another for fifth. The Wolves are 7-4 overall this season and picked up two wins last week to begin 4A Southwest Quadrant play.
The Wolves defeated Evanston High School at home in overtime, 51-49, on Thursday, Jan. 20, and defeated Jackson Hole High School on the road, 51-48, on Saturday, Jan. 22.
Green River will return to the hardwood on Saturday, Jan. 29, at Star Valley High School. That game begins at 7:30 p.m.
Class 3A
There aren’t many changes to the Class 3A rankings this week.
Douglas High School remains at No.1 and Worland High School remains at No. 2. The only difference this week is that Rawlins High School and Buffalo High School flipped in the rankings.
Rawlins now sits at No. 3, while Buffalo sits at No. 4.
The Lyman High School Eagles round out the top 5. Lander High School, Kemmerer High School and Wheatland High School also received votes.
Class 2A
Similar to Class 3A, there wasn’t many changes to the Class 2A top 5 rankings.
Pine Bluffs High School and Tongue River High School remain in the top 2 spots at No. 1 and No. 2, respectively.
Rocky Mountain High School makes the leap from No. 4 to No. 3, pushing Wind River High School down one spot. Big Horn High School, which was tied for fifth last week, now sits alone at No. 5 in this week’s rankings.
Class 1A
The Farson-Eden High School Pronghorns picked up a win against Encampment High School last week. The Pronghorns won, 35-33. However, they followed that up with a loss against Saratoga High School, 43-39.
The Pronghorns sit just outside the top 5 rankings with an overall record of 3-8 and 1A Southwest Quadrant record of 1-2.
Upton High School sits at No. 1 and Dubois High School sits at No. 2.
Cokeville High School made the biggest leap, going from not ranked to third in Class 1A.
Saratoga fell from third to fourth and Meeteetse High School went from fourth to fifth.
Little Snake River High School fell the farthest, dropping from third to outside of the top 5.
Editor’s Note: This story was written on Thursday, Jan. 27. By the time of publication, some of these records may have changed.