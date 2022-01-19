SWEETWATER COUNTY – Some movement took place in the WyoPreps Coaches and Media Boys Basketball Poll, which was released on Wednesday, Jan. 19.
Class 4A
In Class 4A, the Green River High School Wolves rank just outside of the top 5 in the seventh spot. The Wolves received two votes in the top 5 – one for fourth and another for fifth.
So far this season, the Wolves have a record of 5-4. The squad had won five straight before losing to No. 4-ranked Cheyenne East High School on Jan. 8. The Wolves will play in their first official conference game of the season on Thursday, Jan. 20, when they host the Evanston High School Red Devils.
Cheyenne Central High School slides into the top 5 of this week’s poll, edging out Laramie High School for the fifth spot. Thunder Basin High School remains at No. 1, Kelly Walsh High School at No. 2 and Sheridan High School sits at No.3.
Class 3A
In Class 3A, the Lyman High School Eagles find themselves in the top 5 rankings after being unranked in last week’s poll. The Eagles have a regular season record of 5-7 and are currently the top seed of the 3A Southwest Quadrant with a 1-0 record.
The Eagles received 11 votes in the top 5 – two for third and nine for fifth.
The Eagles are winners of two straight, picking up victories over Kemmerer High School and Evanston in their last two home games. On Friday, Jan. 21, the Eagles travel to play Pinedale High School.
Douglas High School ranks first in Class 3A. Worland High School and Buffalo High School switch places in the top 5. Worland now ranks No. 2, while Buffalo slides to No. 3. Rawlins High School remains at No. 4.
Class 2A
Not much has changed in the rankings at the 2A level. Pine Bluffs High School remain at No. 1, Toungue River High School at No. 2, Wind River High School at No. 3 and Rock Mountain High School at No. 4.
There’s a tie for the fifth final spot of the rankings between Big Horn High School and Grey Bull High School. Both teams were previously unranked.
Class 1A
In Class 1A, the Farson-Eden High School Pronghorns fall outside of the top 5. The Pronghorns sit at third in the 1A Southwest Quadrant with a 0-1 record and a 2-7 record overall. On Friday, Jan. 21, the squad will hit the road to face Encampment High School.
There were no changes in the top 3 of the Class 1A rankings. Upton High School remains at No. 1, Dubois High School sits at No. 2 and Saratoga High School at No. 3. Little Snake River High School and Meeteetse High School slide into the top 5 at No. 4 and No. 5 after being unranked in last week’s poll.