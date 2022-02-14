SWEETWATER COUNTY – On Friday, Feb. 11, the Green River High School Wolves hosted the Riverton High School Wolverines in a highly anticipated basketball matchup between the two top teams in the western conference of Class 4A.
Both teams entered the game with undefeated conference records at 5-0. Riverton had a slight advantage in the standings with an overall record of 11-5. Green River entered the game with a 10-4 record.
It was tightly contested game, which resulted in a 14-point victory for the Riverton Wolverines, 50-36.
“I just felt like we made so many errors offensively,” said Green River head coach Laurie Ivie. “That’s typical for us and the way we play. We have to do us for four quarters and we didn’t do that.”
The home team took a five-point lead with 2:40 left in the opening period, 10-5, when senior forward Austin Fox found junior guard Caleb Lake cutting to the basket for the layup. However, Green River allowed Riverton to score seven straight and take a two-point lead into the second quarter.
The Wolves never saw the lead again as Riverton extended its lead to four points going into halftime, 20-16.
To begin the third quarter, Riverton went on a 9-3 run over the course of the first four minutes to extend its lead to double figures. During that stretch, Green River scored one field goal, which came with about six minutes remaining in the period. Senior forward Dylan Taylor found Fox cutting baseline for the reverse layup.
Fox led the Wolves in scoring with 12 points. Taylor added six points.
Riverton entered the fourth quarter up by 12 points, 37-25.
Green River tried to mount a comeback. However, the deficit was too large to do so. The Wolves began intentionally fouling with 1:18 left to play and even cut Riverton’s lead to single digits with less than a minute left to play.
Riverton senior Tanner Johnson led all scorers with 17 points and senior Lucas Engle finished with 13.
High School Boys Basketball Recap for Feb. 11-12
The Rock Springs High School Tigers competed in a close game against the Jackson Hole High School Broncs on Friday, Feb. 11. The Tigers competed admirably but ultimately lost by a single point, 44-43.
On Saturday, Feb. 12, the Tigers traveled to Afton to take on Star Valley High School with the hopes of bouncing back. Rock Springs, however, suffered another defeat, 61-49. Senior forward led the Tigers with 13 points and nine rebounds.
With the two losses in conference play, the Tigers fell to 2-17 on the regular season and 1-6 in west conference action.
After suffering their first loss of conference play on Friday, the Green River Wolves hosted Cody High School on Saturday. The Wolves blew out the Cody Broncs by nearly 30 points, 57-29, to improve their overall record to 11-5 and 6-1 in 4A West Conference play.
At the Class 1A level on Friday, the Farson-Eden High Schoo Pronghorns hosted Saratoga High School, which was ranked No. 3 in the latest basketball poll. The Pronghorns came up short, losing 55-49.
The Pronghorns bounced back on Saturday by narrowly defeating Encampment High School, 38-35.