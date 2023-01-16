SWEETWATER COUNTY—The Green River Wolves finished third at the Cheyenne Invite on Saturday.
The swimming and diving exhibition took place at Cheyenne East High School and consisted of nine teams from around the state, which included Green River, Rock Springs, Cheyenne East, Cheyenne South, Cheyenne Central, Campbell County, Kelly Walsh, Laramie, and Thunder Basin.
The Laramie Plainsmen won the meet, finishing with a team score of 462.5 points. Cheyenne Central placed second with 384 and Green River finished third with 290.
The Wolves’ Brady Young took first place in the 200-yard freestyle with a final time of 1:50.33 minutes. He also took first place in the 500-yard freestyle, finishing with a time of 4:57.30 minutes.
The Rock Springs Tigers finished fifth with 203 points, just behind Kelly Walsh with 207. Cheyenne South finished with 183, Cheyenne East had 160, Campbell County ended with 145 and Thunder Basin had 94.5.
Rock Springs’ John Spicer took first place in the 50-yard freestyle and 100-yard freestyle races. He finished the 50 in 22.40 seconds and finished the 100 in 48.91 seconds.
The two teams from Sweetwater County competed on Friday, as well. The Wolves competed in the Cheyenne East Pre-Invite, however, no team scores were kept. The Tigers defeated Cheyenne South in a separate dual, 105-55.
Here are the Top 5 results from the 12 events from Saturday’s Cheyenne Invite.
200-yard medley relay
1. Central—1:45.37—Aaron Hood, Ethan Merrill, Caden Cunningham and Connor Doering
2. Laramie—1:46.12—Kody Mathill, Kelan Stakes, Kyle Morton and Josh Liu
3. Kelly Walsh—1:47.97—Lantz Fulton, Dylan Rogers, Victor Lebsock and Ayden Hines
4. South—1:48.32—William Moore, Samuel Crouch, Caleb Brewer and Mark Constantino
5. Laramie—x1:51.78—Dalton Lam, Dallin Taff, Kevin Montez and Glade Parker
200-yard freestyle
1. Green River—1:50.33—Brady Young
2. Laramie—1:52.14—Loden Ewers
3. Central—1:53.62—Connor Doering
4. South—1:53.97—Mark Constantino
5. Campbell County—1:54.73—David Fenderson
200-yard IM
1. Central—2:05.88—Ethan Merrill
2. South—2:07.49—Caleb Brewer
3. Laramie—2:07.72—Kyle Morton
4. Laramie—2:11.00—Aiden Stakes
5. Laramie—2:13.73—Dallin Taff
50-yard freestyle
1. Rock Springs—22.40—John Spicer
2. Laramie—22.47—Garrett Rees
3. Rock Springs—23.39—Gunner Seiloff
4. Thunder Basin—24.13—Treyden Smith
5. Thunder Basin—24.40—Reid Pollick
1-meter diving
1. Laramie—460.95—Ronan Robinson
2. Central—431.70—Avery Dalton
3. Central—427.70—Sebo Emmons
4. Green River—371.25—Kyle Kight
5. Green River—365.05—Keegan Gaily
100-yard butterfly
1. South—55.26—Caleb Brewer
2. Laramie—58.10—Kevin Montez
3. South—58.18—Mark Constantino
4. Green River—58.26—Zeke Reading
5. Laramie—58.49—Kody Mathill
100-yard freestyle
1. Rock Springs—48.91—John Spicer
2. Laramie—49.98—Garrett Rees
3. Rock Springs—52.10—Gunner Seiloff
4. Laramie—52.71—Tanner Lam
5. Green River—52.90—Ryan Fischer
500-yard freestyle
1. Green River—4:57.30—Brady Young
2. Laramie—5:02.65—Loden Ewers
3. Central—5:15.99—Connor Doering
4. Campbell County—5:16.23—David Fenderson
5. Laramie—5:18.05—Aiden Stakes
200-yard freestyle relay
1. Laramie—1:34.00—Josh Liu, Tanner Lam, Aiden Stakes and Garret Rees
2. Rock Springs—1:37.33—Dailen Pedersen, Timothy Stephens, Gunner Seiloff and John Spicer
3. Central—1:39.02—Walt Norton, Kase Reckling, Ian Young and Connor Doering
4. East—1:39.12—Quin Kincheloe, Thomas Audley, Caleb Ruff and Cam Kulze
5. Laramie—x1:41.61—Glade Parker, Kevin Montez, Tristen Stakes and Loden Ewers
100-yard backstroke
1. Central—57.50—Aaron Hood
2. Laramie—59.63—Kody Mathill
3. South—1:00.99—William Moore
4. Laramie—1:01.19—Kelan Stakes
5. Central—1:02.03—Caden Cunningham
100-yard breaststroke
1. Central—1:04.24—Ethan Merrill
2. Laramie—1:05.65—Kyle Morton
3. Laramie—1:07.89—Dallin Taff
4. Central—1:08.18—Alex Runyan
5. Green River—1:11.00—Zeke Reading
400-yard freestyle relay
1. Laramie—3:25.82—Bode Anderson, Tanner Lam, Kody Mathill and Garrett Rees
2. Laramie—x3:31.84—Loden Ewers, Kelan Stakes, Dallin Taff and Kyle Morton
3. Central—3:32.46—Walt Norton, Caden Cunningham, Aaron Hood and Ethan Merrill
4. Green River—3:33.34—Ryan Fischer, Colin Gilmore, Aiden Zimmerman and Brady Young
5. Rock Springs—3:33.99—John Spicer, Dailen Pedersen, Timothy Stephens and Gunner Seiloff