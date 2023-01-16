swim

The Green River Wolves finished third at the Cheyenne Invite on Saturday.

The swimming and diving exhibition took place at Cheyenne East High School and consisted of nine teams from around the state, which included Green River, Rock Springs, Cheyenne East, Cheyenne South, Cheyenne Central, Campbell County, Kelly Walsh, Laramie, and Thunder Basin.

