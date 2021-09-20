...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY
MORNING...
* WHAT...Low temperatures 27 to 31, with 21 to 26 in the far west
valleys and basins.
* WHERE...Most lower elevation locations in Fremont, Sweetwater,
Sublette, and Lincoln counties.
* WHEN...Late Monday night and Tuesday morning.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The coldest temperatures will occur in the
lower elevations of Sublette and Lincoln counties where a hard
freeze across a wide area is possible. In Fremont and Sublette
counties, locations near rivers and creeks will be coldest with
possible overnight lows around 30.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly.
&&
The Green River High School Wolves took first at the 2021 South Regional Tennis Tournament over the weekend. Local tennis teams took the court in Cheyenne to compete for the regional title. The Wolves and Lady Wolves had top-two finishes.
The Wolves won the south region with a score of 53. Laramie finished second with 47, Cheyenne South finished third with 46. The Rock Springs High School Tigers finished eighth with a final score of 6.
The Lady Wolves finished second in the south region with a score of 50. Cheyenne East took first place with a score of 53. Cheyenne Central placed third with 49 and the Rock Springs Lady Tigers finished fifth with a score of 13.