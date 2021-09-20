GRHS Tennis

The Green River High School Wolves took first at the 2021 South Regional Tennis Tournament over the weekend. Local tennis teams took the court in Cheyenne to compete for the regional title. The Wolves and Lady Wolves had top-two finishes. 

 Rocket Miner Photo by Tyler Johnson

CHEYENNE – The Green River High School Wolves took first at the 2021 South Regional Tennis Tournament over the weekend.

Local tennis teams took the court in Cheyenne to compete for the regional title. The Wolves and Lady Wolves had top-two finishes. 

The Wolves won the south region with a score of 53. Laramie finished second with 47, Cheyenne South finished third with 46. The Rock Springs High School Tigers finished eighth with a final score of 6. 

The Lady Wolves finished second in the south region with a score of 50. Cheyenne East took first place with a score of 53. Cheyenne Central placed third with 49 and the Rock Springs Lady Tigers finished fifth with a score of 13.  

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus