SWEETWATER COUNTY – There was some movement in the latest WyoPreps Coaches and Media Boys Basketball Poll this week.
Class 4A
Green River High School is turning heads around the state. The Wolves currently have a record of 10-4 on the season and are 5-0 in conference. They received a vote for the fourth spot in this week’s rankings.
Thunder Basin High School remains in the top spot again this week.
The biggest jump this week came from Cheyenne East High School. Cheyenne East was ranked No. 4 last week and jumped all the way to the No. 2 spot. Kelly Walsh High School went from second to third, while Sheridan High School dropped from third to fourth.
Riverton High School and Cheyenne Central High School are tied for No. 5
Class 3A
There was no movement at the Class 3A level.
Douglas High School remains at No. 1, Worland High School at No. 2, Rawlins High School at No. 3, Buffalo High School at No. 4 and Lyman High School at No. 5.
Lander High School did receive one vote and sit just outside the top 5.
Class 2A
The top 3 teams in Class 2A haven’t changed.
Pine Bluffs High School at No. 1, Tongue River High School at No. 2 and Rocky Mountain High School at No. 3.
Wind River High School dropped from fourth to fifth, while Wyoming Indian High School went from not being ranked last week to being ranked fourth.
Greybull High School, which was ranked No. 5 last week, fell out of this week’s rankings.
Class 1A
The Farson-Eden High School Pronghorns struggled last week and fell just outside of this week’s rankings. The Pronghorns were previously ranked tied for fourth with Cokeville High School, which is still ranked No. 4.
Upton High School is still at No. 1, Dubois High School at No. 2 and Saratoga High School at No. 3. Little Snake River High School went from not being ranked to the No. 5 ranking.
