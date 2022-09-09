GREEN RIVER – The streak is over!
After 14 straight losses, the Green River High School Wolves finally got back in the win column, defeating the Rawlins High School Outlaws at Wolves Stadium, 48-0.
The last victory for the Wolves came on Sept. 25, 2020, when they defeated Evanston High School, 23-20. The last home victory came on Sept. 11, 2020, against Buffalo High School with a final score of 8-6.
Green River head coach Kevin Cuthbertson said after the game that he was proud of his team and how well they executed the game plan to pull out the victory.
“I’m happy for these kids. They put in so much time and effort to prepare for this moment and, really, all of their work came to fruition tonight,” Cuthbertson said. “They executed the game plan perfectly. The coaching staff did an awesome job of putting that together. All the credit to them. They just deserve it.”
The Wolves wasted no time getting on the scoreboard, putting points on the board in each of the squad’s first four possessions.
With 8:36 left in the first quarter, Green River senior running back Bracken Miller scored his first touchdown of the game, rushing from three yards out. Due to the windy conditions, the Wolves went for the two-point conversion and got it with a scramble from senior quarterback Caleb Lake.
With 3:07 left in the opening quarter, Miller scored his second touchdown of the game, rushing from two yards out. After the failed two-point conversion attempt, the Wolves led 14-0.
It didn’t take long for Green River to get the ball back, however. With 2:53 left in the opening period, Green River senior Jeremiah Salmo forced and recovered a fumble at Rawlins’ 43-yard line.
As a team, the Green River defense had four fumble recoveries, one sack and even had a blocked punt.
“Defense, like I said, executed the game plan perfectly. We can’t ask them to do anything more than just come out and play their hardest. They did that tonight. We’re real proud with the way they kept it consistent. Even when we had some mistakes and had some low moments, we picked ourselves back up, we refocused and went back to work. I think that showed tonight,” Cuthbertson said.
With 2:08 left in the first quarter, Lake found senior wide receiver Hunter Finley for the 42-yard touchdown reception, giving the Wolves a 22-0 lead after senior Jaxxson Gomez got the two-point conversion.
In the following play, Green River junior Russell Raney recovered the onside kick. The Wolves proceeded to make their way down the field, putting them in scoring position just before the end of the first quarter.
Three seconds into the second quarter, Gomez rushed for a two-yard touchdown. After Lake found senior Jackson Mitchell for the two-point conversion, the Wolves led the Outlaws, 30-0.
In their first possession of the second half, Gomez bolted for a 70-yard rushing touchdown with 7:25 left to go in the third quarter. After a failed attempt at a two-point conversion, the Wolves led the Outlaws, 36-0.
With 2:30 left in the third quarter, Finley found the end zone, rushing 25 yards for the score to give the Wolves a 42-0 advantage.
With 7:24 remaining in the game, Green River sophomore running back James Herwaldt rushed two yards for the touchdown, giving the Wolves a 48-0 lead.
The Wolves had a total of 455 yards in the game They had 44 rushing attempts for 325 yards and six touchdowns to go along with nine passing attempts for 123 yards and one touchdown.
“Coach (Tim) Cassidy and the offense definitely put together a great game plan and the players went out and executed it so well. The time and the effort they put in really paid off,” Cuthbertson said.
The Green River Wolves will look to continue their winning ways when they travel to Worland on Friday, Sept. 16, to face the Warriors at 7 p.m.
“They’re ranked No. 3 in the state. We got a challenge ahead of us.” Cuthbertson said. “We’re going to come back Monday, prepare and get ready to play Worland.”