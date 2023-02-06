The Green River High School wrestling team fell to Star Valley High School in a home duel on Friday. The Wolves finished with a total of 34 team points, compared to the Trojans’ 36.
152: Star Valley’s Porter Merritt over Green River’s Nick Weipert (MD 12-2) for four points.
160: Star Valley’s Kooper Burk over Green River’s James Herwaldt (Fall 3:56) for six points.
170: Star Valley’s Grant Weiss over Tyler Waters (Fall 0:57) for six points.
182: Star Valley’s Grant Thomson over Green River’s Christian Lee (Fall 1:44) for six points.
195: Star Valley’s Joseph Warren over Green River’s Logan Bauers (Fall 0:29) for six points.
220: Green River’s Deylin Miller over Star Valley’s Ryan Talbot (MD 17-5) for four points.
285: Star Valley’s Weslee Turner over Green River’s Ethan Maez (Fall 0:27) for six points.
106: Double Forfeit
113: Green River’s Spencer Wright over Star Valley (For.) for six points.
120: Green River’s Axel Mackinnon over Star Valley’s Bridger Smith (Fall 4:58) for six points.
126: Green River’s Ryker Mele over Star Valley’s Caleb Morrison (Fall 2:45) for six points.
132: Green River’s Conner Todd over Star Valley’s Paxton Wolfley (Fall 4:28) for six points.
138: Star Valley’s Cameron Kendall over Green River’s Kale Knezovich (SV-1 10-8) for three points.
145: Green River’s Thomas Dalton over Star Valley’s Lane Hunting (Inj. [time]) for six points.
Star Valley had one point removed from its final score due to unsportsmanlike conduct on the coach.
