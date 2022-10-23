ROCK SPRINGS – The Woman’s Club of Rock Springs celebrated their 100th year at Rock Springs Historical Museum on Saturday, Oct. 22.
Members wore attire based on the decade of their choice.
Local representatives expressed their appreciation for the Woman’s Club over the years.
Trish Peoples, state GRWCW president, presented a 100th anniversary certificate to the club, in recognition of their distinguished service to the community and the nation.
According to Debra McGarvey, club president, as of January 1st, the club will be renamed Women’s Club of Sweetwater County.
On behalf of Tim Kaumo, mayor of Rock Springs, councilman Larry Hickerson, shared gratitude to the Woman’s Club of Rock Springs.
“100 years of dedication and service to Rock Springs and the surrounding community is no small feat,” said Hickerson. “Whether it’s finding a way to improve quality of life for residents or sending cards to our military, the club never fails to monitor and improve the lives of many.”
He added, “The city of Rock Springs is honored to have such a dedicated group of women who recognize the needs of our community and always puts forth the efforts to make positive change happen.”
“We should all be very proud of your accomplishments.”
Member Marianne Gatti expressed how important the Woman’s Club has been in her family’s history. With her mother, Leslie Jo Gatti, they presented a hand-painted iris plate to the club. Iris is the club’s flower.
Lindsey Travis, Sweetwater County Library System director, shared how the Woman’s Club sprang into action when they donated an electric piano for the public to use as well as several other donations.
“The Woman’s Club has always been strong advocates for the libraries,” said Travis. “They have a long history with the libraries and we’re very thankful for that.”
Wendy Byron, representing Head Start early-childhood program, shared how the Woman’s Club have helped the organization by reading stories to the children, ages three to five.
“That’s really hard to do with that age group,” said Byron. “Some kids are more active than others.”
The club donated books to the classrooms as well.
Carrie Ellison, Northpark Elementary principal, thanked the Woman’s Club for donating the “Buddy Benches” to the school. The purpose of the “Buddy Bench,” explained Ellison, allows a child who feels lonely to sit on it until another child invites him or her to play with them.
According to Ellison, the benches add a “special touch to the playground.”
“The work the Woman's Club does is amazing and this is the kind of thing we need to see to make this community a better place,” said Ellison. “The kids love the benches and we appreciate it.”
Detective Martha Holtzgrafe from the Green River Police Department shared how the Woman’s Club have made a difference with her K-9, Buddy.
“Through the Woman’s Club donations, we have been able to continue with Buddy’s program,” Holtzgrafe said. “Part of my job is interacting with children who have been involved in some pretty nasty crimes. When Buddy is present in the room, this allows those kids to talk to me. Additionally, they get to go home with a Buddy Bag that’s filled with all kinds of things kids can play with.
“I would not be able to continue to do what I’m doing without the help from the Woman’s Club.”
Bill Erspamer, interim police chief for Rock Springs Police Department, talked about how the Woman’s Club raised funds for the K-9 officer vests.
“I didn’t know what the Woman’s Club was until we received that donation,” said Erspamer. “It opened our eyes to what they do and the police department appreciates what they do for us.”
Kim May, representative from the Sweetwater Family Resource Center, explained how the Woman’s Club gave the organization donations for food, clothing and person hygiene products.
“We’ve always wanted a refrigerator to store food and thanks to these ladies, we finally got one,” said May. “I’m in awe of what they do.”
On Friday, Dec. 2, the Woman’s Club will host a holiday house at 3701 Clydesdale in Rock Springs, 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. and on Saturday, Dec. 3, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The holiday house will feature crafts, bake sale and a raffle. Hospice of Sweetwater County will receive 10% of the raffle proceeds.
Woman’s Club of Rock Springs members select projects and programs in arts and culture, environments, education and libraries, health and wellness, civic engagement and outreach, domestic violence awareness and prevention and junior special programs.