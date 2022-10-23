Womans Club

The Woman's Club of Rock Springs held their 100th anniversary celebration at Rock Springs Historical Museum on Saturday, Oct. 22. Front row, left to right are Leslie Jo Gatti, Jackie Allison and Edna Larsen. In second row are Brandy Potter, Marianne Gatti, Michelle Smith, Susan Arguello, Vi Gessner, Debra McGarvey and Trish Peoples. In back row, left to right, are Marcia Volner, Kimberly Kellum and Lynn Mornar.

 Rocket Miner Photo by Trina Dennis Brittain

ROCK SPRINGS – The Woman’s Club of Rock Springs celebrated their 100th year at Rock Springs Historical Museum on Saturday, Oct. 22.

Members wore attire based on the decade of their choice.

