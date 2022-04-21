ROCK SPRINGS -- On April 19, the Woman's Club of Rock Springs, GFWC met at White Mountain Library for their general meeting. This was a potluck luncheon hosted by Debra McGarvey and Maggie Choate. Marcia Volner stood in as president for this meeting.
Debora Soule brought artwork from the local schools for the members to enjoy. The club members attending the state Convention in Thermopolis on April 29 and 30 will take the art work to be displayed with art work from other GFWC clubs in the state. Judges will select art for the state awards. On May 11 at the Fine Arts Center at 4:30 p.m., there will be a reception for all of our local artists where they will receive their awards from GFWC Wyoming and each will receive something from the Woman's Club of Rock Springs as well.
The club will be cleaning up exit 107 in May as part of the Rock Springs City Wide Cleanup.
The club also voted to participate in the Alzheimer's walk coming up this fall. We will put our team information on our Facebook page and hope that more people will support our team by donating to the cause. We will also donate a basket to the raffle associated with the fundraiser.
The club is working on a Juniorette club. This is for 12-18 year olds and either boys or girls may participate. They will develop their goals and be guided by a member of our local club. If you have a young person who would be interested please email us at gfwcrocksprings@gmail.com and we will be happy to add them to our list and discuss this opportunity with you.
Sue Arguello reported that that the club's lending closet has been busy. The club could use more knee scooters if anyone has some to donate. To donate or borrow please contact the phone numbers on the door at 700 Broadway, check the numbers on their Facebook page or email them.
They voted on new officers. The club is pleased to announce the following officers who will be installed at our May dinner meeting: President - Debra McGarvey, Vice President - Kimberly Kellum, Treasurer - Sue Arguello, Secretary - Lynn Mornar, Corresponding Secretary - Maggie Choate and Auditor - Annette Burkey.
Many years ago, the Woman's Club of Rock Springs donated a piano to White Mountain Library. The piano now needs repaired or replaced. The members voted to give $750 to the library for this purpose.
Members in attendance were: Annette Burkey, Betty Jean Carter, Maggie Choate, Leslie Jo Gatti, Vi Gessner, Edna Larsen, Debra McGarvey,Cindy Moore, Lynn Mornar, Debra Soule, Marcia Volner, Susan Arguello, Jennie Malonek and Nola Cutts.