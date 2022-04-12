ROCK SPRINGS -The Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency (URA) is collaborating with Casey Kuckert Consulting to continue their initiative aimed at helping women entrepreneurs in Sweetwater County. “Ladies That Lunch” are regular conversations that can help build professional and personal networks for support and business growth for Sweetwater County business owners and managers.
Participants can enjoy lunch while meeting other business owners in the area. This is a time to not only network with other business owners but also have real discussions about business issues. Each meeting will focus on a different business-related topic.
“Ladies That Lunch” will continue in April - Tuesday, April 26 at 12 noon at Coal Train Coffee Depot (501 S Main Street, Rock Springs). Anyone is welcome to attend and there is no cost to attend although participants are responsible for their own meals. Participants are encourage to RSVP for the event by calling the Rock Springs Main Street/URA office at 307-352-1434.
The April conversation will feature Kristen Ellifritz, MBA, a Financial Advisor for Eagle Strategies, LLC. Agent, New York Life Insurance Company. During this focused conversation, Kristen will:
· Provide information to understand your current financial situation and future financial needs
· Empower women to make informed financial decisions
This seminar is for informational purposes only. Neither New York Life Insurance Company nor any of its agents are in the business of giving tax, legal or accounting advice. Attendees should consult their own professional advisors to determine the appropriateness of any course of action. Any discussion of investment products is informational only and not intended as a solicitation of those types of products.
According to URA Board Chairwoman, Maria Mortensen, “small businesses drive America’s growth and women are making their marks in this sector of the economy.”
“We wanted to give women-owned business owners an opportunity to network and discuss important issues they may be facing,” Mortensen added.
“The lunchtime discussions have been a wonderful way to connect and we’re excited to continue them this month,” Mortensen concluded.
Organizer Casey Kuckert brought the idea to the Rock Springs Main Street/URA to help support business owners and their growth in the community. She hopes this event brings women business owners together “to encourage collaborating with each other and building strong relationships.”
The Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency is charged with the redevelopment of downtown Rock Springs. As part of their mission, there are three standing committees – Business Development, Promotions and Arts and Culture. For more information on the program, contact the Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency at 307-352-1434 or visit their website at downtownrs.com.