A group of female veterans gathered for their inaugural luncheon at Old Chicago in Rock Springs. From left to right are Robbie de Leur, Leslie Jo Gatti, Summer Heaven, Sharon Burgman and Alishae Blazich.
ROCK SPRINGS – Green River resident Alishae Blazich is rounding up female veterans for a new group she began recently.
Female veterans of all ages are invited to gather with other female veterans during scheduled luncheons with the Sweetwater County, WY Female Vets group, which just began in January.
Traditionally, Blazich said, most male veterans meet over cocktails at a local bar, but since most members do not drink, the group agreed not to meet at a drinking establishment.
“Sometimes, it gets a little lonely being a female veteran because other women in the community don’t fully understand,” Blazich explained. “I wanted to start this group as a way for us to support each other and just be friends.
“Enjoy a new sisterhood.”
“This community needed something a little different,” she added. “Since it’s a new group, we’re just making it simple as having conversations with each other and forming new bonds.”
According to Blazich, there are currently about 22 members, but six attended the first meeting, noting that schedules vary with everyone.
Blazich also pointed out there are 50-60 female veterans in Sweetwater County.
Blazich said that she had always wanted to be in the army since she was 5 years old and eventually joined years later. She has been a civilian for about 15 years.
“Throughout my last 15 years, I’ve met some amazing women who are veterans,” she expressed. “I’ve been friends with them for a long time and took college classes with a couple of them.”
Blazich said that being in the group will, especially, be a pleasant transition for those who had retired from the military recently.
“We may be civilians now, but we have a lot in common and we may not all agree on everything; we’re going to be there to support each other, no matter what.”
The group met for the first time on Saturday, Feb. 11, at Old Chicago in Rock Springs.
According to member Leslie Jo Gatti, the women talked about their time in service, ranging from the 1960s to recent assignments and how acceptance and regulations have changed over the decades.
“This group gives us a chance to connect,” said Gatti. “There’s a vast age difference in the group, which makes it very interesting.”
Gatti added, “It also gives everyone the opportunity to learn from one another. Some of the younger female veterans had no idea what it was like to be in the military five or six decades ago. We’ve seen a lot of changes.”
A no-host luncheon is planned for Saturday, March 18, at 1 p.m. at Lew’s Restaurant, 1506 9th St. in Rock Springs.
The following veterans were present for the inaugural meeting: Alishae Blazich, Sharon Burgman, Leslie Jo Gatti, Summer Heaven, Robbie de Leur and Jennifer Baguma.