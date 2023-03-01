group

A group of female veterans gathered for their inaugural luncheon at Old Chicago in Rock Springs. From left to right are Robbie de Leur, Leslie Jo Gatti, Summer Heaven, Sharon Burgman and Alishae Blazich.

 Photo Courtesy of Leslie Jo Gatti

ROCK SPRINGS – Green River resident Alishae Blazich is rounding up female veterans for a new group she began recently.

Female veterans of all ages are invited to gather with other female veterans during scheduled luncheons with the Sweetwater County, WY Female Vets group, which just began in January.

