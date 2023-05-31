Food Bank pic

The Women's Club of Sweetwater County recently donated to the Food Bank of Sweetwater County. From left to right are Karla Roich, Kathy Siler, Michele Long and Marcia Voner

 Photo Courtesy of Women's Club of Sweetwater County

ROCK SPRINGS -- The Women's Club of Sweetwater County GFWC gave a donation on Tuesday, May 30, to the Food Bank of Sweetwater County.

Members Michele Long, Karla Roich and Marcia Volner presented a check for $300 to Kathy Siler, executive director.

