The Women's Club of Sweetwater County recently donated to the Food Bank of Sweetwater County. From left to right are Karla Roich, Kathy Siler, Michele Long and Marcia Voner
ROCK SPRINGS -- The Women's Club of Sweetwater County GFWC gave a donation on Tuesday, May 30, to the Food Bank of Sweetwater County.
Members Michele Long, Karla Roich and Marcia Volner presented a check for $300 to Kathy Siler, executive director.
