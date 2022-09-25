From left to right, Martie Politi, Charlene Stillion, Marcia Volner and Edna Larsen gather to initiate Politi and Stillion as new members of the Rock Springs Women's Club at White Mountain Library recently.
ROCK SPRINGS -- The Woman's Club of Rock Springs, GFWC, met on Sept. 20 at White Mountain Library. Lunch was a baked potato bar, chilli and salad provided by the board members.
The main topic was the approaching of their 100th anniversary of the club. They will celebrate this historic event at the Rock Springs Historical Museum from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.on Oct. 22. The public is invited to attend the event.
They will begin with a flag ceremony at 1 p.m., conducted by the American Legion. Their state president will present the club with their 100 year certificate from the General Federation of Women's Clubs International. Light snacks and beverages will be served.
The club encourages community members to drop by and help them celebrate and learn more about this organization. Members will be dressing in costumes representative of the styles through the years.
The club is also getting ready for their Holiday House Dec. 2-3. Members will be guests at the Madsen home at 3701 Clydesdale, Rock Springs, for their holiday house which runs from 4 p.m. to -8 p.m. on Dec. 2 and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Dec. 3. Raffle tickets will be available by Nov. 1. They will be available for purchase at the event as well. Community partners, who have already donated prizes, include T's Barking Boutique, Pampered Chef, 307 Hair, Home Depot, The Yarn and the Tale, Mac and Co, Ace Hardware in Rock Springs, Harbor Freight, Les Schwab, Elements and Coal Train Coffee Depot. Baskets are still coming in. They are making crafts and planning to bake goodies that will be for sale.
New members, Charlene Stillion and Martie Politi have been initiated into their group.
Members in attendance included these two new additions as well as Sharon Burgman, Michelle Johnson, Leslie Jo Gatti, Marianne Gatti, Betty Lou Auld, Jennie Maloneck, Maggie Choate, Jacki Allison, Annette Burkey, Edna Larsen, Marcia Volner and Brandy Potter. Guests included Edie Nicholes, Willma Bluemel, Debbie Parsons, Denise Clancy, Robin Faulkner-Harrison, and Nancy Bowers.