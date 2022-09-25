membership

From left to right, Martie Politi, Charlene Stillion, Marcia Volner and Edna Larsen gather to initiate Politi and Stillion as new members of the Rock Springs Women's Club at White Mountain Library recently. 

 Photo Courtesy of Women's Club

ROCK SPRINGS -- The Woman's Club of Rock Springs, GFWC, met on Sept. 20 at White Mountain Library. Lunch was a baked potato bar, chilli and salad provided by the board members.

The main topic was the approaching of their 100th anniversary of the club. They will celebrate this historic event at the Rock Springs Historical Museum from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.on Oct. 22. The public is invited to attend the event.

