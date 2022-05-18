...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 6 PM MDT THURSDAY...
* WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph
expected.
* WHERE...South Lincoln County, Rock Springs and Green River,
Flaming Gorge and East Sweetwater County.
* WHEN...From 9 AM to 6 PM MDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Elevated blowover risk,
especially for light and high profile vehicles, including
campers and tractor trailers.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. Use caution if you must drive. Fasten loose
objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset
of winds.
Marcia Volner, Annette Burkey, Maggie Choate, Kimberly Kellum, Debra McGarvey, Susan Arguello. Edna Larsen and Jacki Allison witness the installation of new officers for the Rock Springs Women's Club.
ROCK SPRINGS -- The Women's Club of Rock Springs, GFWC had its general meeting on Tuesday, May 17.
This meeting included an installation of officers and membership awards.
Outgoing president April Dittman presented a 10-year membership award to Betty Lou Auld. Others not present but receiving 10-year awards were Betty Dodd and Debora Soule.
Shirley Black received a certificate and pin for 30 years of membership. She was given a large iris plant as well. Iris is the club flower. During her 30 years, Black has held the position of president, secretary, corresponding secretary, treasurer and auditor. She was chairman of education and handed out many grants to Western Wyoming Community College students. She has also been involved in their sections for garden, literature and busy hands both attending and leading these sections. She also held the state GFWC-W, General Federation of Women's Clubs Wyoming, chairmanship for education.
"She is a valued member of the Woman's Club of Rock Springs and her ongoing dedicated service to the club is greatly appreciated," said Marcia Volner, membership chairman.
April Dittman also showed the members the certificate the club won at the state level for their membership drives.
Leslie Jo Gatti received a star pin for recruiting nine members that are currently still members over the years she has been a member.
Volner received a star pin for the 20 members she has recruited.
The new officers for the coming year were installed by Volner with a hummingbird installation theme selected by incoming president Debra McGarvey.
The officers for the coming year include Debra McGarvey, president, Kimberly Kellum, vice president, Lynn Mornar, secretary, Susan Arguello treasurer, Maggie Choate, corresponding secretary and Annette Burkey, auditor.
According to the club, these members stepped up into these roles as they celebrated their 100th year of being a club in October.
April Dittman received a gift from the club for her service as president this past year.
Members in attendance included Shirley Black, Marriane Gatti, Leslie Jo Gatti, Betty Lou Auld, Betty Jean Carter, Maggie Choate, Annette Burkey, Susan Arguello, Debra McGarvey, Kimberly Kellum, Tina Shalatta, Edna Larsen, Brandy Potter , April Dittman, Michelle Smith, Jacki Allison and Marcia Volner. The guest speaker was Jessica Setzer.