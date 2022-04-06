ROCK SPRINGS -- The Woman's Club of Rock Springs GFWC monthly meeting was held on March 15th at White Mountain Library.
Lynn Mornar was the hostess for this potluck luncheon. Lindsey Travis, director of the Sweetwater County Library System spoke to the club.
Travis shared her journey to this point. She talked about the many services available in the 10 county libraries. She explained how the library is very relevant in many lives and will continue to look for ways to serve the community.
The business portion of the meeting was conducted by Marcia Volner.
Sue McGuire reported that their scarves and hats for the Winter Special Olympics held in Jackson had been mailed.
The nominating committee reported on the officers for next year which will be voted on at their April meeting.
Committees were formed to plan yard sales for this summer in Green River and Rock Springs. Sue Arguello will be taking charge of the club’s International Day booth this year.
Kimberly Kellum and Jacki Allison will be planning their booth at the Green River Farmer’s Market.
They will participate in the Rock Springs City Wide Clean-up in May at Exit 107. They have adopted this area due to planting the trees there many years ago.
The Rock Springs Women’s Club initiated their new member Nola Cutts.
Members attending were: Jacki Allison, Betty Jean Carter, Leslie Jo Gatti, Maggie Choate, Kimberly Kellum, Edna Larsen, Shirley Lundgren, Debra McGarvey, Sue Ann McGuire, Lynn Mornar, Marcia Volner, Brandy Potter, Susan Arguello, Jennie Malonek and Cutts.
A meeting is planned for Tuesday, April 12th, at 1 p.m. It will take place at 333 Broadway St., upstairs meeting room. The theme for the meeting is literature.
The next general meeting will be a potluck at White Mountain Library at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, April 19. This will be a potluck lunch with Debora Soulé speaking and bringing student artwork for Youth Art Month. This artwork will be taken to GFWC Wyoming state convention in Thermopolis in April where it will be entered into a contest with artwork from across the state. Awards will be given and will be presented to the students at an award ceremony.
For membership information, contact them at their website gfwcrocksprings.org or message them on Facebook about this growing and community-oriented organization.