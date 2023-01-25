ROCK SPRINGS -- The general meeting for the General Federation of Women’s Club (GFWC) of Sweetwater County, formerly known as the Woman’s Club of Rock Springs GFWC, was held on Jan. 17, at White Mountain Library. The potluck was organized by Jacki Allison.
Edna Larsen was the acting president.
Speakers were Katie Olsen and Angie Hook speaking about the Smart 911 System.
Education and Libraries Chairman, Marianne Gatti, talked about the application on the website for the Game and Fish Camps at Whiskey Mountain. We are sponsoring one girl and one boy to attend the camp. Applications must be turned in by the end of January.
The club also approved three applicants to receive their book grant to Western Wyoming for the Spring Semester. Those applicants are Skylee Gomez, Madison Wilson and Jerra Lester. They each received $250.00 each. The next opportunity to apply will be for the Fall Semester with applications being due the end of July. Please go to the club’s website to apply.
Jacki Allison, chairman for civic engagement and outreach is now collecting small fidget and comfort items to be used in making more comfort bags for the Green River Police Department. Items for boys are especially needed.
The club’s Domestic Violence Awareness and Prevention Chair, Annette Burkey, suggested they give gift cards to the Center for Families and Children for use by clients. This was unanimously passed.
The Veterans have put together a small columbarium in the Rock Springs Cemetery. A motion was made and passed to put in a bench near this columbarium as we did around the larger one in the Cemetery.
The next general meeting will be on Tuesday, Feb. 21, at 11:30 a.m. Details on its location and speaker will be announced soon.
The public is invited to join the Women’s Club of Sweetwater County at their next literature meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 14, in the upstairs meeting room at 333 Broadway St., at 1 p.m. They also have a busy hands section at this same location and time on Tuesday, Feb, 28.
In attendance at the general meeting were Jacki Allison, Leslie Jo Gatti, Betty Lou Auld, Vi Gessner, Maggie Choate, Joan Fowler, Edie Nicholas, Cindy Moore, Charlene Stillion, Edna Larsen, Lynn Mornar, Susan Arguello, Betty Jean Carter and guest Janet Conover.