The Women's Club of Sweetwater County, formerly known as The Woman's Club of Rock Springs, has partnered with the Wyoming Department of Game and Fish to sponsor one teen girl and one teen boy to attend the Whiskey Conversation Camp this year. Details on how to apply are in the article. Pictured are members at their 100th anniversary celebration at Rock Springs Historical Museum on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022. Front row, left to right are Leslie Jo Gatti, Jackie Allison and Edna Larsen. In second row are Brandy Potter, Marianne Gatti, Michelle Smith, Susan Arguello, Vi Gessner, Debra McGarvey and Trish Peoples. In back row, left to right, are Marcia Volner, Kimberly Kellum and Lynn Mornar.

 Rocket Miner Photo by Trina Dennis Brittain

ROCK SPRINGS – The Women’s Club of Sweetwater County (WCSC) recently announced a new sponsorship opportunity for Whiskey Mountain Conversation Camp.

The organization will be sponsoring one camper to each, the girls’ camp and the boys’ camp in Dubois. Students must be 14 to 16 years old.

