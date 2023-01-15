The Women's Club of Sweetwater County, formerly known as The Woman's Club of Rock Springs, has partnered with the Wyoming Department of Game and Fish to sponsor one teen girl and one teen boy to attend the Whiskey Conversation Camp this year. Details on how to apply are in the article. Pictured are members at their 100th anniversary celebration at Rock Springs Historical Museum on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022. Front row, left to right are Leslie Jo Gatti, Jackie Allison and Edna Larsen. In second row are Brandy Potter, Marianne Gatti, Michelle Smith, Susan Arguello, Vi Gessner, Debra McGarvey and Trish Peoples. In back row, left to right, are Marcia Volner, Kimberly Kellum and Lynn Mornar.
ROCK SPRINGS – The Women’s Club of Sweetwater County (WCSC) recently announced a new sponsorship opportunity for Whiskey Mountain Conversation Camp.
The organization will be sponsoring one camper to each, the girls’ camp and the boys’ camp in Dubois. Students must be 14 to 16 years old.
The girls’ camp takes place Tuesday, June 20 - Saturday, June 24 and the boys’ camp will take place Tuesday, July 25 – Saturday, July 29.
All applications received by the WCSC will be forwarded to Department of Wyoming Game and Fish.
According to Mariann Gatti, WCSC education and libraries board chair, WCSC is a philanthropic organization that has well-established grants for students attending Western Wyoming Community College.
“This sponsorship opportunity to Whiskey Mountain Conservation Camp is another way we can reach out and help another, younger population of students in our community,” Gatti explained. “Wyoming Game and Fish has a great program set up for these campers. They will experience programs that will show them a potential future in conservation, wildlife management, wilderness management and such that are so vital to our way of life.”
Gatti noted that the camp admits a very limited number of students.
“Representation from Sweetwater County will allow our local students to get to know other like-minded students from around the state,” she said. “They will also get to have a fun week at camp.”