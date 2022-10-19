Women's Club

The Rock Springs Women's Club had their recent meeting at Lew's Restaurant to discuss accomplishments and holiday plans. Pictured from left are Karla Thibeault, Marcia Volner, Robin Faulkner, Marianne Gatti, Lelie Jo Gatti, Charlene Stillion, Lynn Mornar, Debra McGarvey, Debra Morenke, Edna Larsen, Vi Gessner, Edie Nicholas, Maggie Choate, Cindy Moore, Jennie Malonek and Kimberly Kellum.

 Photo Courtesy of Women's Club of Rock Springs

ROCK SPRINGS -- The Woman’s Club of Rock Springs, GFWC met on Oct. 18 at Lew’s Restaurant for their general meeting.

The club voted at this meeting to change the name of the club to Women’s Club of Sweetwater County effective January 1, 2023. The club wanted to wait until after their 100th year celebration as Woman’s Club of Rock Springs. This celebration will occur on Saturday, Oct. 22, at the Rock Springs Historical Museum, 201 B Street in Rock Springs. It will be a drop-in event from 1 p.m. – 4 p.m. with light refreshments, a flag ceremony by the American Legion and various speakers. There will be a spectacular Wyoming-themed basket being raffled at the event as well. The club invites the public to join them.

