...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON THURSDAY TO 8 PM
MDT FRIDAY...
* IMPACTS: Low Humidities and Strong Gusty Winds will create
erratic fire behavior if new fires start.
* AFFECTED AREA:
In Central WY Fire Zone....289.
In Southwest WY Fire Zones...277...279.
* COUNTIES AFFECTED:
In Central WY...Fremont...Natrona.
In Southwest WY...Sweetwater...Uinta.
In West Central WY...Lincoln.
* WIND: West 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph Thursday
afternoon. West winds 20 to 30 mph on Friday with gusts around
45 mph.
* HUMIDITY: As low as 12 percent Thursday and Friday.
* TEMPERATURES: Highs around 65 to 70 on Thursday. Highs on Friday
will be in the 60s.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are
either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of gusty
winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
&&
The Rock Springs Women's Club had their recent meeting at Lew's Restaurant to discuss accomplishments and holiday plans. Pictured from left are Karla Thibeault, Marcia Volner, Robin Faulkner, Marianne Gatti, Lelie Jo Gatti, Charlene Stillion, Lynn Mornar, Debra McGarvey, Debra Morenke, Edna Larsen, Vi Gessner, Edie Nicholas, Maggie Choate, Cindy Moore, Jennie Malonek and Kimberly Kellum.
ROCK SPRINGS -- The Woman’s Club of Rock Springs, GFWC met on Oct. 18 at Lew’s Restaurant for their general meeting.
The club voted at this meeting to change the name of the club to Women’s Club of Sweetwater County effective January 1, 2023. The club wanted to wait until after their 100th year celebration as Woman’s Club of Rock Springs. This celebration will occur on Saturday, Oct. 22, at the Rock Springs Historical Museum, 201 B Street in Rock Springs. It will be a drop-in event from 1 p.m. – 4 p.m. with light refreshments, a flag ceremony by the American Legion and various speakers. There will be a spectacular Wyoming-themed basket being raffled at the event as well. The club invites the public to join them.
The speaker for this meeting was Debra Moreke from Casper. Mrs. Moreke is working on renovating the Washington school in Green River that burned into a home for women who are pregnant and need a place to live. There will also be classes provided to help them gain skills. The project is called The McKenzie Home and will have 24 rooms for women in need. The club was excited to hear about this wonderful project.
Other businesses included their arts and culture chairman, Leslie Jo Gatti, saying that she collected six bags of art supplies for local schools.
Maggie Choate, our Busy Hands section leader has set up signing Christmas cards for the Military as their project for October and November. Busy Hands is at 333 Broadway in the upstairs meeting room at 1 p.m. on Oct. 25 and Nov. 22. The public is invited to drop in and join this worthwhile project.
Leslie Jo Gatti, literature section leader, has set up the November 8th meeting at Marty’s, 1 p.m. They will have a lunch and will bring children’s and young adult books to be given to Toys for Tots for Christmas.
Another topic was their upcoming Holiday House on Dec. 2, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Dec. 3, from 10 a.m.to 2 p.m.. This will be held at the Madsen home, 3701 Clydesdale in Rock Springs. Raffle tickets for 20 baskets will be available on Nov. 1. Watch for the baskets available as they start appearing on the Women's Club Facebook page and message them to purchase tickets.
The members were happy to welcome two new members into the club. Edie Nicholas and Robin Faulkner were initiated by Marcia Volner.
Edna Larsen passed out information on breast cancer and shared information on flu shots as part of our Health and Wellness Program.
Members in attendance included hostesses Vi Gessner and Lynn Mornar as well as Maggie Choate, Leslie Jo Gatti, Marianne Gatti, Kimberly Kelum, Edna Larsen, Jennie Malonek, Debra McGarvey, Cindy Moore, Charlene Stillion, Marcia Volner, Edie Nicholas, Robin Faulkner and guest Karla Thiebeault.