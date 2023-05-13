Awards

Nine talented young artists were presented awards from the Rock Springs Woman’s Club at a reception held at the Community Fine Arts Center on Tuesday. Pictured are left to right, Stormy Armstrong, Ashley Shassetz, Cari Gobbo, Maylenne Rodriguez, Karlee Lewis, Savannah Moore, and Jeremiah Bear. Adanely Campos-Del Villar and Sofia Ramirez Rodriguez also received arts awards.

 Photo Courtesy of Community Fine Arts Center

ROCK SPRINGS -- Each year the local group GFWC Women’s Club of Sweetwater County recognizes a few of the students who have been included in the school exhibits at the Community fine Arts Center. A group of promising young artists were recognized for their talents at a presentation and reception at the CFAC on Tuersday, May 9th. The club hosted the reception and presented awards to the elementary and junior high students.

The annual statewide convention for the General Federation of Women’s Clubs of Wyoming was held in Torrington in April with several of the local club members attending. Each year the women honor the youth of our state by holding an art competition, bringing art from their local schools to the state convention. Independent judges are selected and rank the students’ artwork giving first, second and third place ribbons to the winners.

