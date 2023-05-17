The Women's Club of Sweetwater County had plenty to be happy about after the state convention recently. From left to right are Susan Arguello, Kmberly Kellum, Charlene Stillion, Edna Larsen and Marica Volner.
Photo Courtesy of Women's Club of Sweetwater County
ROCK SPRINGS -- GFWC Women's Club of Sweetwater County held their installation of officers at a dinner held on Tuesday, May 16 at the Log Inn.
Some business items were conducted at the meeting. Members who reported the number of books they read this club year received certificates. Members reaching a new century, 100 books read, were given awards for the number of centuries reached so far with Shirley Black achieving her 16th century.
Ten year certificates and pins were available for Marianne Gatti and Jaycia Hunt. Marlene McMillan celebrates 20 years with the club.
The club received three Certificates of Merit at the recent state convention. These creativity awards will go forward to the international level and winners will be announced at their convention in Louisville, Kentucky in June. The areas the club won in are Communication & Public Relations, Health and Wellness and Junior's Special Program: Advocates for Children.
Michelle Smith, chairman for environment, gave prizes for those attending the recent cleanup at Exit 107.
The installation of officers were done with a ceremony conducted by Edna Larsen, a past club president. Our new officers starting July 1, will be Annette Burkey as auditor, Charlene Stillion as corresponding secretary, Lynn Mornar as secretary, Susan Arguello as treasurer, Kimberly Kellum as vice president and Marcia Volner as president.
Members in attendance were Maria Mortensen, Samantha Mortensen, Betty Lou Auld, Jennie Malonek, Michelles Smith, Vi Gessner, Karla Roich, Betty Jean Carter, Susan Arguello, Charlotte Stillion, Marcia Volner, Portia Wahl, Kimberly Kellum, Edna Larsen, Tina Shalatta, Charlene Larsen, Sharon Burgman, Maggie Choate and Lois Hebert. Guests included Joy Thompson, Cassidy Ames and Karla Thibeault.
