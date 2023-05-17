WC

The Women's Club of Sweetwater County had plenty to be happy about after the state convention recently. From left to right are Susan Arguello, Kmberly Kellum, Charlene Stillion, Edna Larsen and Marica Volner.

 Photo Courtesy of Women's Club of Sweetwater County

ROCK SPRINGS -- GFWC Women's Club of Sweetwater County held their installation of officers at a dinner held on Tuesday, May 16 at the Log Inn.

Some business items were conducted at the meeting. Members who reported the number of books they read this club year received certificates. Members reaching a new century, 100 books read, were given awards for the number of centuries reached so far with Shirley Black achieving her 16th century.

