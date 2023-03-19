Elinore

Elinore Pruitt Stewart wrote about her experiences homesteading in southwestern Wyoming in the early 1900s.

 Photo Courtesy of Sweetwater County Historical Museum

SWEETWATER COUNTY -- March is Women’s History Month, and in observance the Sweetwater County Historical Museum in Green River is presenting a series of profiles throughout the month from Sweetwater Women, by Christine Alethea Williams and Brigida R. Blasi.

Sweetwater Women, which covers the lives of over 100 women who figure prominently in Sweetwater County history, is available in paperback at the Sweetwater County Museum bookstore and from Amazon.

