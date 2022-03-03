ROCK SPRINGS – This month is Women'sHistory Month.
For over a century, many women have changed the world. From health professionals and advocates, many women have changed the rules to help improve the lives of others and stood up for what they believed in.
Students world-wide have had the opportunity to sign up for social issues programs and learn about women who have made a difference.
According to Rural Sociologist Angela Thatcher there is a lot of interest in social issues now.
“They’re being discussed more because they want to solve the problems rather than just talking about the problem over and over,” said Thatcher. “A lot of it has to do with a moving forward society.
“You can’t move a society move forward until you know what’s coming first.”
Thatcher said her students are quite engaging. They’re using all kinds of platforms to bring up really deep, important issues that are affecting society.
“They’re not just making silly videos on Tik Tok or participating in challenges,” she noted. “ They’re sharing their thoughts and spreading messages.
“They’re writing a different narrative.”
When Thatcher heard that the University of Wyoming Gender and Womens’ Studies program will no longer be receiving funding, she said “They just set ‘The Equality State’ back by about 120 years.”
Wyoming became the first state to allow women the right to vote in 1869.
Susan B. Anthony, Florence Nightingale, Gloria Steinem and Ruth Bader Ginsburg are just a handful of feminists who have fought for medical care, education, fairness in pay and other rights for women.
Being a feminist, by definition, just means believing in equal rights for all genders.
Thatcher has kept her maiden last name “as part of a feminist inclination,” she said.
Thatcher went on to explain that women have been taking their husband’s name since the 11th century and women went from being part of their parents’ family to becoming their husbands’ property.
In America, it was common law for a woman to take her husband’s name years ago but newer cases overturned that. Presently, women do not have to change their names by law.
“I love my last name,” Thatcher shared. “It represents history, a family, an ancestry and a connection to roots from interesting places.”
She added, “For me, marriage isn’t a reason to give that up.”
Her husband RJ was very supportive, she said. They even discussed the possibility of her husband taking her last name.
“We’re very much an equalitarian household.”
“I’m an unapologetic feminist,” Thatcher revealed. “Unfortunately, that word has such a horrible connotation.”
“Most people think we’re man-haters, sub-nazis and all that,” she pointed out. “I’m a feminist but I love cooking dinner for my husband and I’ll occasionally put a skirt on.
“There is a lot of misinformation about what feminism is.”
“I’ve told my students you might not like the word but if your beliefs are as fundamental as women should be allowed to vote, you’re a feminist,” she said.
“A feminist’s perspectives are valid and important,” she expressed. “They do a lot for the conversation but they are also just one portion of the perspective.”
Thatcher pointed out that there are different kinds of feminism.
“The most unfortunate thing about equality and womens’ rights is that the third wave of feminism got lost in the conversation.”
She said, “It’s a choice now. Being a wife and a mother is equally as valid as being a business owner or a CEO.”
“As long as that choice is there, it’s a real and valid choice and it’s OK.”
Some parents get nervous when their children sign up for social issues courses because of the serious content.
“I tell my students that my job isn’t to tell you what to think,” Thatcher shared. “My job is to tell how HOW to think. I firmly stand by that.”
In order to do that, Thatcher realizes that she needs to remove her own bias and remove her perspectives from the narrative.
“They need to see the many narratives, take the data and come to their own conclusions.”
Thatcher believes that the perspectives need to be brought into a safe environment.
“If they don’t feel safe to ask questions or to learn something new, they’re not going to ask so that conversation is stifled,” she pointed out.
“That forward movement we’re talking about is then stifled.”
The conversations are important, whether both parties agree or not, the perspectives should be heard, she mentioned.
“My opinion isn’t important,” she said. “They drive from passion for it. I’m not doing my job if I don’t show them the different perspectives and show them how to analyze them in order to find the weaknesses and strengths of those perspectives.”
Thatcher says conversations outside the classroom is important too.
“I think we should have a set of diverse voices representing a populous,” she said. “When the perspectives are not heard, there’s a problem.”
“How are we going to move a state forward, how are we going to move a community forward and how are we going to move a classroom forward if we’re missing those important pieces of the puzzle?” she asked. “I think it’s important how we talk about women’s rights and that we recognize that this part of a conversation of inclusivity and diversity.”
Topics such as gender, race and sexuality can make some people feel uneasy.
“We are a society that doesn’t like to be comfortable,” Thatcher noted. “If you’re not uncomfortable, you’re not being challenged.
“Not everyone knows and that’s why we need to hear those voices,” she added. “You can’t consider the perspectives if you don’t know.”
Thatcher believes people can still have a discussion and be uncomfortable.
“Why can’t we talk about politics and religion?” she asked. “Topics like those are fascinating!”
Being uncomfortable, according to Thatcher, is the first step in breaking down barriers.
“Those obstacles need to be removed in order to move forward.”
Women's marches have been taking place since the 1800’s, Thatcher reminded.
“It is not new,” she said. “Women have an interesting place in history and is often silenced and diminished.”
“A lot of people have forgotten the accomplishments of women such as women in health. So many women have played an essential role for hundreds of years.”
She said, “Women have had a critical place in history and we don’t talk about it or teach it.”
She pointed out that a lot of students don’t know about the female scientists, mathematicians, nurses and such who made a difference.
“This is why having these conversations now is important. We have to keep moving the country forward.”
She noted that a lot of women are taking leadership roles in Wyoming.
“They are taking these roles to progress in our communities and that’s a wonderful thing.”
Thatcher’s hope is that the conversations will continue to move forward the positions, the hopes and the dreams.
“We have a way to go into these places of equality, safety and inclusiveness.
“I look forward to the day we can have conversations about the LGBTQ+ community, racial conversations, inclusion conversations – these are incredibly charged topics right now,” she shared.
“We need those conversations in order to move forward.”