Image one

This large scale drawing by David Klaren was inspired by Brazilian artist Vik Muniz. Klaren explained, “In each work, I reduce a selected image to a symbol by making it a silhouette. By paying meticulous attention to the image's edge, building up layers of marks, and creating a unique object that is obviously hand-made, I charge the symbol with added meaning.” The public is invited to the opening reception for Shoulders of Giants on Nov. 12, from 2 - 4 p.m. at the Community Fine Arts Center.

 Photo courtesy of the Community Fine Arts Center

ROCK SPRINGS -- The work of Pinedale artist David K. Klarén will be at the Community Fine Arts Center opening on Nov. 12 through the end of December. “Shoulders of Giants” is a collection of large-scale graphite drawings on paper, ink drawings on vellum, woodcut prints and wood sculptures. The public is invited to an open reception on Saturday, Nov. 12, from 2 - 4 p.m.

“I often look at, and am inspired by, works of art from the past. I certainly have my favorite artists, art movements and historical cultures. I have produced pieces across several different bodies of work based on some of these works of art. The artistic giants upon whose shoulders I stand upon in this exhibit represent a timespan from Vic Muniz’ Mickey Nail Fetish (2010) to the cave walls of Altamira, Spain (34,000 BCE),” shared Klarén in his artist statement.

