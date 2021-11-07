ROCK SPRINGS – Razor Records and Phlawless Company presents the 9th annual Wrapped Up Toy Drive. It takes place Friday, Nov. 12 and Saturday, Nov. 13 at The Eagles, 211 B Street in downtown Rock Springs. Doors open at 5 p.m. Admission is a new or gently used toy. All ages are invited to attend.
Attendees can participate in a silent auction and raffle prizes will be given out to winners.
Rock Springs resident Navarre Mudd is the event organizer. He was inspired to create Wrapped Up in 2012 by his daughter Lyric.
Mudd said, “She had just turned one. I looked at her and thought of all of the dreams and wishes that I had for her Christmases to come.
“I heard of so many families struggling during the holidays and desperately wanted to help as many people as possible.”
Mudd’s sister Lashandra Mudd, also known as Hazy, helps organize the event.
“We always look forward to watching the tables fill up with toys,” Hazy shared. “We know each toy will bring joy to a little boy or girl that might not have any without it. The sense of relief this event provides to parents who are struggling to provide a Christmas for their babies is always top of mind.
“We truly love giving back to everyone who has given so much love and support to us over the years.”
Hazy and her brother hope that the event will bring people back together during such a difficult time.
“There is so much divisiveness in the world, but now is the time to come together,” she pointed out. “Our community has always been such a wonderful place that supports each other when it really matters.
“The holiday season should be about love and giving back and we hope that we can spread some love and compassion this holiday season.”
According to Hazy, the event has been successful every year.
“The event has grown year over year,” she stated. “It started with just a handful of tables with toys and a couple hundred dollars in raffles.”
She added, “Last year was tough for everyone but we managed to fill five tables with toys and raised over $1,000 from raffle tickets to purchase additional toys. We are hoping to make this year the biggest year yet.”
Anyone can still donate for the raffle and silent auction. Donors can contact Navarre Mudd via Facebook Messenger.
Local hip hop artist Gentry Fox announced on his Facebook page that “this one is going to be off the chain.”
“Hopefully this year we can break our previous record for most toy donations,” Fox said.
Performers on Friday, Nov. 12 include:
- DJ Jmaniac
- Navarre
- Hazy
- Roadkill Crxve
- Free Resonance
- Don Smoke
- Twisted Tallie
- DBO
Performers on Saturday, Nov. 13 include:
- DJ Nizzle
- Sickamore Treezy
- AbNorml406
- Kreature
- Cani The God
- T00M3R
- Gentry Fox
- Anabolic Audio
- Aquacodiene
- Tone the Melodic
- Monster
- YT