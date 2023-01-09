ROCK SPRINGS – Sweetwater County School District No. 1 (SCSD1) named a new board member during their regular meeting on Monday, Jan. 9.
Rock Springs resident Cole Wright was selected to fill the vacant spot on the board during the board’s executive session. The vacancy was the result of Max Mickelson’s resignation after he had been elected as the new mayor of Rock Springs.
Wright is no stranger to the board since he was a successor trustee for the remainder of the unfilled term of John Bettolo in November 2022.
Wright told Rocket-Miner that he is “excited for the opportunity” and is “looking forward to serving the community.”
Wright mentioned that he has three sons; the youngest was just born on Nov. 13, 2022.
“I’m determined to improve their futures,” he expressed. “The board and I are passionate about making the district better for all.”
Wright’s wife, Sarah is a 2nd grade teacher at Northpark Elementary. Wright has also been known as a local engineer for Westridge and Northpark Elementary schools. He has coached little league activities in Sweetwater County, including soccer and baseball for several years.
“I enjoy helping kids to achieve their very best,” he said.
Wright is a 2003 Rock Springs High School graduate. He received his bachelor degree in Mathematics at Westminster College and Master's from the University of Utah in mechanical engineering.
The next SCSD1 board meeting will be held on Monday, Feb. 13 at the central administrative building, 3550 Foothill Blvd., 6 p.m.