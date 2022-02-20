...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM MONDAY TO
5 AM MST TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6
inches, with the highest amounts in eastern Sweetwater County
and south of Interstate 80. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.
* WHERE...Sweetwater County.
* WHEN...From 5 AM Monday to 5 AM MST Tuesday. The heaviest snow
is expected Monday afternoon into Monday evening.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing
snow will significantly reduce visibility, including along
Interstate 80. The dangerously cold wind chills as low as 30
below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as
15 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&
ROCK SPRINGS – Performers put wit and sophistication in “Once Upon a Mattress” at Western Theater this week.
“It’s always been a favorite show, mostly because of the brilliant Carol Burnett,” said Eric-Richard de Lora, professor of musical theatre. ”I remember seeing both productions on television, 1964 and 1972, I think, and of course, her own television show.”
De Lora directed the music for the show 15 years ago.
“I was reminded of how much I loved the story and especially the songs,” he shared.
“To this day, and thank goodness for YouTube, I can replay her performances of those songs.”
This cast puts a humorous twist to the classic story, “The Princess and the Pea.” It takes place many moons ago, in a far-off place.
“Think the “fractured fairy tale” version of the show,” DeLora explained. “As Princess Winnifred (played by Ashlyn Loveland) says at one point, ‘this place is a nut house!’”
The students are learning to embrace their characters on stage.
“I have encouraged or directed the students to have as much fun with their characters throughout the show, take comic risks, try new things, make bold and silly decisions.”
According to DeLora, he and choreographer Laura Jensen wanted to give it the feel of a variety show like the Carol Burnett Show in the 1960s.
“We’ve included more dance in the show,” he said. “That meant a lot more work for her and the students to learn more dances.”
He added, “That takes time, but the students have worked very hard to learn it all.”
“They have worked very hard at making the show look fun, silly, ridiculous, and effortless. They are a great group and have inspired each other and me in all sorts of fun ways.”
“Once Upon a Mattress” takes place at Western Theater on Feb. 24, 25, 26 and March 4 at 7:30 p.m. and March 5 at 2 p.m.