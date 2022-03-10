CHEYENNE, WY – Alex Shannon has been with the Wyoming Women’s Foundation (WYWF) as the Events & Communications Coordinator since September of 2019.
“I am honored to be part of such an important organization,” said Shannon. “I’m joined by WYWF Director Bekah Smith and newly hired Advocacy Coordinator Marissa Carpio.”
According to Shannon, WYWF is also advised by a volunteer board that helps to set granting and advocacy direction and to raise funds to carry out our mission overall.
Established in 1999, the Wyoming Women’s Foundation (WYWF) is one of a family of funds held at the Wyoming Community Foundation (WYCF).
For over 30 years WYCF, founded by John Freeman, has connected people who care with causes that matter to build a better Wyoming. And for the last 23 of those 30 years, WYWF has been building onto their permanent endowment, ensuring funding to enhance the lives of women and girls in Wyoming for generations to come.
WYWF was founded as a permanent resource for women in Wyoming. An endowment campaign was spearheaded by the Merle Chambers Fund to ensure grants would be available to programs focused on providing training and support for women to achieve economic self-sufficiency. The original intent of the fund continues today.
Since 1999, WYWF has granted over $1 million in grants to nonprofits advancing self-sufficiency for Wyoming women and opportunities for girls.
“We carry out our mission, to invest in the economic self-sufficiency of women and opportunities for girls in Wyoming, through grantmaking, fund development, advocacy and research,” Shannon shared.
WYWF annually makes grants to nonprofits with programs that fit within our granting priorities of leadership development and mentoring, income and asset development, and systems change. Their grantee partners include organizations like Evanston Youth Club and Womentum, Inc.
WYWF also oversees funds for the benefit of Wyoming women and girls. Donors can create funds at WYCF to benefit causes that improve the lives of Wyoming women and girls. WYCF will help manage the funds and select grantee organizations to ensure they are eligible to receive funds.
“We have an advocacy program that involves a grassroots group called the Power Advocates, development of research and educational materials, outreach and participating in state and local decision-making processes,” Shannon mentioned.
WYWF’s work includes publishing data that contributes to a larger conversation about women’s participation in the workforce, the importance of self-sufficient wages, and how the state can benefit as a whole.
Research includes:
The Self-Sufficiency Standard for Wyoming 2020 and Self-Sufficiency Calculator
Wyoming Women as Economic Drivers
Wyoming Women in Elected Roles
COVID-19 and Wyoming Women & Families
Gender Wage Gap Research
All of their research in available at wywf.org and is meant to be used by lawmakers, employers and Wyomingites as we all pursue a path to economic self-sufficiency for women. WYWF will be continuing the conversation regarding Wyoming Gender Wage Gap with a discussion panel hosted on National Equal Pay Day, March 15.
WYWF is also the proud sponsor of a fundraiser that doubles as a mentoring event, the Wyoming Women’s Antelope Hunt. Established in 2013, it provides mentoring opportunities for women through hunting. Teaching women to hunt can help them feed their families nutritious food and fulfills WYWF’s mission of investing in the economic self-sufficiency of women.
“Now in its 10th year, this event has proven to be lifechanging for all involved,” Shannon expressed.
In honor of the 10th Annual Wyoming Women’s Antelope Hunt, they will be publishing 10 blogs over the next 10 months. Other stories highlighting special cases in our work can be found in WYCF’s Annual Reports.