SWEETWATER COUNTY -- Last week, “old man winter” brought cold, wind, snow and ice. This added more stress to drivers on highways and interstates in Wyoming. Many have fallen victim to various accidents.
The Wyoming Department of Transportation hopes the following tips will help everyone get back home safely.
Of course, the weather conditions made a big impact on posted speed limits.
In regards to how WYDOT determines what the posted limit should be, they use a combination of indications.
According to District 3 Public Relations Specialist Stephanie Harsha, weather and road conditions really dictate what speeds can be safely driven by the traveling public.
“General posted speeds are based on good road conditions,” she explained. “As road conditions deteriorate, they are evaluated and called into our communication center, called the TMC, by our maintenance operators and troopers.”
Harsha went on to explain that their troopers and maintenance operators work with their communication/radio specialists in the TMC to reduce speed limits on the variable speed signs.
She said, “However, there may be times across our vast transportation system that conditions deteriorate quickly and there is not a WYDOT or local law enforcement person there to call in the conditions right away, and those speeds can also be reduced by our TMC based on local average speeds and weather conditions.”
WYDOT collects this information across all Wyoming highways.
Harsha reminds drivers that it is important to note that variable speed limit signs are not everywhere and there are times when drivers should reduce their speed and drive cautiously regardless of what the posted limit is.
Most motorists would like to help those who are involved in an accident.
“The best thing you can do is immediately call 911 if there are no emergency vehicles present,” Harsha advised. “If there are already first responders or emergency vehicles present, it is best to stay out of the way and let them do their job.”
She added, “However, if no emergency personnel have responded yet, and you are comfortable stopping, confident in your vehicle's ability to traverse difficult terrain and trained or certified to help, you may do so.”
If a driver is compelled to stop and help someone who has slid off the road or been in a crash due to ice, be cautious.
“Park well away, and, as you help, be alert and ready to get out of the way should anyone else lose control of their vehicle at the same icy location.”
Accidents can be avoided on slick and slushy roads, no matter how much driving experience the motorist has.
“It's always a big joke here in Wyoming after the first storm of the season that folks forgot how to drive in the winter,” Harsha noted. “The weather can catch us off-guard, and it is best to remember the age-old slogan: When there's ice and snow, take it slow.
“If drivers encounter ice or snow on the road, slow down.”
Motorists should drive slowly and be in full control of the vehicle. Be alert for ice on bridges and overpasses where it can remain icy even after the sun comes out and temperatures start to increase. There may be sharp transitions on the pavement from merely wet, to extremely icy.
“Whatever your vehicle type, it will take longer to stop,” Harsha mentioned. “Increase your following distances to at least four seconds between you and the vehicle in front of you.”
Pumping the brakes, rather than slamming on them will assist drivers in stopping safely and smoothly in slippery conditions. If the vehicle has anti-lock brakes, they will do the pumping automatically, so firm, steady pressure on the brake pedal will bring the vehicle to the quickest stop. Keeping the speed down on a slippery road will reduce the risk of skidding. If skidding occurs, gently turn into the skid and ease your foot off the accelerator until you regain control.
“Icy roads topped by a blowing ground blizzard make for double trouble,” Harsha expressed. “Slow down, but keep moving and don’t panic.
“Don’t do anything quickly.”
Any steering or braking should be gentle and gradual. Most of all, be patient when driving on ice or snow.
“If the vehicle in front of you spins out on an icy hill, stay in line,” she said. “Wait for a snowplow to clear the way. You’ll get through much quicker.”
Wind and visibility is always an issue in Wyoming.
“I think the biggest thing we all can do is to stay alert, put your phone away and focus on driving, and reduce your speed.
“Driving distracted at high speeds, especially in poor conditions, is a killer in Wyoming.”
Harsha encourages everyone to make the best decisions in order for everyone to make it home.
Harsha has a few tips for on how to prepare for a possible standstill on the interstate.
One of the most important things a traveler can do is to make sure the vehicle is in good working order. The tires should have good tread and the correct pressure, the windshield wipers are in good shape and functional, all the fluids are full and the vehicle has a full tank of gas.
“Many people keep an emergency kit in their vehicle that contains water, nonperishable food, flares, a shovel and a blanket,” she revealed. “Keep your cell phone charged and make sure you let someone know when you left and where you are going.
“Basically, if you grew up in Wyoming, all the things your dad told you when you were a teenager and just learning how to drive in the winter.”
There are several factors in determining when WYDOT will close the roads.
According to Harsha, “WYDOT, the Wyoming Highway Patrol and local authorities can request a road closure whenever they consider it necessary for public health or safety.”
During the winter, this means highways can be closed due to crashes or because of ice, snow or poor visibility.
“It is important to remember, although conditions may be favorable at the closure gate, conditions can be much different a few miles down the road,” she pointed out. “Violating a road closure carries a penalty of up to a $750 fine and 30 days in jail.
“However, the real danger of running a road closure gate is being injured in a crash or getting stranded and facing the risks of hypothermia or even freezing to death.”
Wyoming highways can also see partial closures and rolling closures. A partial closure means that the road is closed to some but not all vehicles (like high profile vehicles during wind events) or the road is closed in only one direction (for example only eastbound traffic is permitted). This type of closure can include no trailer traffic, closure to light, high-profile vehicles, and local traffic only. Ensuring roadway safety is one of WYDOT's top priorities. The small towns along routes with heavy through-traffic have limited resources in terms of parking, fuel, hotel rooms and other amenities. When a town is at capacity, which can happen during a long-duration closure, the closure will be rolled back to the next town to avoid stranding travelers in a location without adequate services. This is called a "rolling closure." These closures are fairly frequent on I-80.
WYDOT offers a lot of information when it comes to driving in Wyoming. You can visit their website at www.wyoroad.info for information on road conditions, weather patterns, closures and much more.
They also have a hands-free app (511 APP) that can be downloaded on a cell phone that has all the same information. It's always important to know before you go.
“Sometimes, I think when conditions are really bad, it's best to just stay home.”
WYDOT also have updated their authorized travel program for those who need to travel on Wyoming state highways for work or other reasons when other sections may be closed. The Wyoming Travel Authorization Program (W-TAP) permits motorists to drive on sections of closed roads when authorities judge it is safe to do so. Locals can sign up for this program here: https://w-tap.wyoroad.info/w-tap/