...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MDT THIS
EVENING...
* IMPACTS: Low Humidities and Strong Gusty Winds will create
erratic fire behavior with any new fire starts.
* AFFECTED AREA:
In Central WY Fire Zone....289.
In Southwest WY Fire Zones...277...279.
In West Central WY Fire Zone....278.
* COUNTIES AFFECTED:
In Central WY...Fremont...Natrona.
In Southwest WY...Sweetwater...Uinta.
In West Central WY...Lincoln...Sublette.
* WIND: Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
* HUMIDITY: 10 to 14 percent.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are
either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong
winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
&&
ROCK SPRINGS – The Wyoming Department of Transportation (WYDOT) will be hosting an open house on Sept. 2, from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the WYDOT offices at 3200 Elk Street in Rock Springs. The meeting will have information on the State Transportation Improvement Plan, and on local projects. The public is invited to attend.
WYDOT is also hosting a self-guided online public meeting for the Statewide Transportation Improvement Program (STIP). The online meeting launched in July and runs through August. During this timeframe, the public can participate from the comfort of home at any time. The online meeting can be accessed 24/7 at www.wySTIPmeeting.com. The public can also come and share their comments at the open house.
Topics include:
Program overview
Information on funding
Timeline of the process
Details on 900+ statewide transportation improvements
More about the Program
The STIP is a six-year program approved by the transportation commission. It provides a snapshot of existing and expected projects and their schedules, and is continually updated. The current STIP is for the years 2021-2026 and represents the planned construction, preliminary engineering, and right of way costs of each project. The program also indicates the share of federal funding, state funding and other funding sources for each project. WYDOT pledges to do its best to adhere to this program and to serve the public interest through these projects.