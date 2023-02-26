211 logo

Services provided by Wyoming 211, include finding food, housing, job training, assistance with utility bills and getting out of violent relationships for residents of Wyoming. The service is available in several languages and is free to the public.

SWEETWATER COUNTY – Residents who struggle financially and emotionally don’t have time for road blocks when they need immediate assistance.

Tricia Angelovich, associate director of Wyoming 211 and Olivia Schon, director of marketing for Wyoming 211 provided a presentation about the services provided by Wyoming 211, including finding food, housing and job training for residents of Wyoming, at the Sweetwater County Board of Commissioners meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 7.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus