SWEETWATER COUNTY – Residents who struggle financially and emotionally don’t have time for road blocks when they need immediate assistance.
Tricia Angelovich, associate director of Wyoming 211 and Olivia Schon, director of marketing for Wyoming 211 provided a presentation about the services provided by Wyoming 211, including finding food, housing and job training for residents of Wyoming, at the Sweetwater County Board of Commissioners meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 7.
According to Angelovich, Wyoming 211 is a free and multilingual service to everyone. Caregivers, health and human service providers and law enforcement can call Wyoming 211 when they are helping residents in need.
“We have information about services offering food, shelter, physical or mental health resources support for veterans, seniors, persons with disabilities and so much more.” said Angelovich. “We receive families seeking services for their children, veterans navigating the complex VA system, seniors seeking information about financial scams, a single mom looking for help to pay a utility bill, disaster victims seeking food, housing and counseling or a human resource professional helping an employee finding caregiving assistance for an aging parent or transportation to work.
“Those are just a few examples of who could benefit from dialing 211.”
Wyoming 211, a non-profit organization, began in February of 2011. It is a statewide helpline and website which helps provide free and confidential health and human services.
February 11 has been declared as National 211 Day by the Gov. Mark Gordon.
Their mission, according to Angelovich, is to be a trusted and responsive provider of information referrals and support, regarding health and social services and partnership with communities.
Angelovich also mentioned that their vision is to be a trusted and responsible source for partners and community members and that they are inclusive, accessible, relationship centered, community focused, collaborative and quality driven.
One of the goals, Schoen pointed out, was to take the pressure off of non-emergent calls that were coming in to 911. She gave a scenario of a single mother who might live in Sweetwater County. She has two kids, she's run out of food for the rest of the week and is not really sure how to feed them.
“If she were to call 911, they would say, ‘Ma’am, that's not an emergency phone call,’” said Schoen. “If she had access to the internet, goes on Google and types in ‘I'm hungry,’ that would be annoying because it would just pull up restaurants that she can't afford.”
If she calls 211, according to Schoen, she's connected to one of their community resource specialists who are skilled in taking phone calls from people who are in crisis and can talk to them about what her immediate need is.
“For this mom, she thinks her immediate need is ‘I'm out of food’ so based on her zip code, we can tell her what resources in our database are available to her and her surrounding areas,” Schoen explained.
They also ask a series of questions in order to discover what other issues might be going on with this mother.
“Maybe she qualifies for WIC, (Women, Infants and Children), which provides free milk, cheese, cereal and healthy foods. She probably didn’t even know that was a service that is available to her.
“We’d like to take care of the whole person, not just put a Band-Aid on the immediate need that people are calling for.”
The representatives said that the governor helped activate Wyoming 211 to be the call center during the Covid 19 pandemic.
Angelovich revealed that Wyoming 211 received almost 3800 calls, over 600 of those were directly related to Covid. They made 8600 referrals to agencies across the state.
Calls varied from individuals having issues not paying their rent because they got laid off during the pandemic, having no money for baby food.
“I think we learned that after COVID, we're all just one pandemic away from needing a service like 211 in our database,” said Schoen. “We have over 2600 resources throughout the state.”
Schoen and Angelovich revealed that they have “an entire program on agristress.
“Farmers and ranchers are very susceptible to a high suicide rate,” said Angelovich. “We have community of resources just for that farming and ranching community.”
They pointed out that aging and disabled individuals can benefit from using Wyoming 211 as well as families with young children.
“We really do serve everyone,” Angelovich said.
Based on their data, 65% of their callers were female and 35 were male.
“We just have a big need for helping and linking the resources with our citizens and helping them meet their urgent needs,” Angelovich expressed. “A lot of times, we're helping women that are single moms, possibly just being able to provide you know food for their families or keeping the lights on.”
They have received 110 calls for utility assistance, 108 for healthcare, 83 for housing and 70 for food and meals, following by transportation.
For assistance, residents can dial 211, Monday – Thursday, 8 a.m. - 6 p.m. and Fridays, 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. Residents can also text their zip code to 898-211 or go to their website, wyoming211.org.