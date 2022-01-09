ROCK SPRINGS – The Wyoming Amateur Hockey League was in full affect this weekend, Jan. 7 – 9, with a bunch of games, including games that featured squads from Rock Springs.
Rock Springs Red had the first game on Friday, Jan. 7, as they took on divisional leaders Jackson A in a game that got ugly fast. Jackson A was able to put the game to bed by the 3:40 mark in the first period, after scoring six goals in that time span. Jackson A ended up scoring 11 goals just in the first period. The game ended 16-1.
Rock Springs Black had the next game that day and they easily took care of Cheyenne White, 7-0. Fisher Lance scored two goals and dished an assist, along with Kalub Padilla notching two more goals to lead the way for Rock Springs.
On Saturday, Rock Springs Black had the first game, at 7:45 a.m., and played Cheyenne White again and put up another seven goals to beat their foe. Cheyenne did manage one goal on the morning. Brody Bodenhagen scored four goals while Cash Carlson, Riley Kirk and Joseph Flansburg added a goal.
Rock Springs Red had the next game, and they couldn’t improve on their previous performance. They faced off against Jackson A again and this time loss by the score of 12-0.
Rock Springs Black played again against Laramie but couldn’t continue their hot start to the weekend. They loss to Laramie by the final score of 7-2.
Rock Springs Red had the final game on Saturday and dropped it to Jackson B by the score of 10-2. Justin Millemon scored both goals for Rock Springs.
On Sunday, Rock Springs Red played Jackson B and dropped this contest by a big margin, 10-0.
Rock Springs Black, on the other hand, earned a win against Laramie, 5-3. Kalub Padilla scored three goals and Jaxon Wheatley scored the other two goals.