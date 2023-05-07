ROCK SPRINGS – During a town hall meeting in Rock Springs on Friday, May 5, Wyoming Congresswoman Harriet Hageman recounted the work that has been done toward energy independence and security.
“As far as some of the bills that I have been working on, one of the ones that I am very, very is cosponsoring H.R.1,” Hageman said.
The H.R.1 - Lower Energy Costs Act provides for the “exploration, importation and exportation of energy resources,” such oil, gas and minerals, according to www.congress.gov.
H.R.1 provides provisions to expedite energy projects, eliminate or reduce specific fees that are related to the development of federal energy resources and eliminate certain funds that provide incentives to decrease emissions of greenhouse gases.
“I have found that in Congress, the first 10 bills when any party is the majority party, they call them their ‘marquee bills.’ They lay out their agenda,” she said. “In the 117th Congress, the highest priority for the Democrats was election; have a complete and total takeover of our elections.
“We don’t want that. That did fail, but that was their No. 1 priority. The No. 1 priority of the Republicans in the 118th Congress in energy independence and energy security.”
Hageman added that the bill “is about oil, gas and coal. This is about streamlining our permitting and about making sure that the secretary is moving forward with permitting our coal applications, permitting our resources and being able to access what we’re rightfully entitled to access.”
Additionally, Hageman introduced a standalone bill, the Coal Act, which is a part of the H.R1 - Lower Energy Costs Act.
“That is to make sure that we can go forward with permitting. As we all know, the Department of Interior has been pushing back and blocking issuance of coal permits for quite some time,” she said.
Recently, Hageman attended a coal summit and she said that someone also attending it informed them that they have two years to get their permits in place.
“If they don’t, they will no longer be producing in less than eight years,” Hageman said. “That is one big energy crisis that has absolutely skyrocketed in this country. It is horrible police.
“It is horrible not only from a standpoint of clean energy, but from a standpoint of making sure that we have high paying jobs, and we have affordable energy in this country. It’s important from the standpoint of national security.”
Hageman said that this bill has been worked on for the past two years.
“It’s a brilliant bill. It’s one of the most important energy bills that has ever passed out of the House of Representatives,” she said.