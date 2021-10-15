Wyoming Food Bank of the Rockies handing out food in Rock Springs on Saturday By Rocket Miner Staff Oct 15, 2021 38 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Courtesy photo of Wyoming Food Bank Facebook page Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save ROCK SPRINGS – The Wyoming Food Bank of the Rockies is bringing its big truck of food to Rock Springs on Saturday to hand out to those in need.The drive-up mobile pantry will be located at White Mountain Mall just behind the Star Stadium Theater and the distribution will begin at 1 p.m.The entrance to the distribution is off Dewar Drive behind Petco. There are no qualifications, membership fee or eligibility to compete. Food is distributed to anyone seeking supplemental food assistance and is on a first come, first serve basis. Be sure there is enough space in the vehicle to receive a bundle of food. For more information, call White Mountain Mall at 307-362-1285. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Food Commerce White Mountain Mall Wyoming Food Bank Pantry Distribution Membership Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Trending Now Arrest Report: Friday, Oct. 8, and Saturday, Oct. 9 Merchant of the Month: Bi-Rite keeps making history Arrest Report: Saturday, October 9, 2021 Stinchcomb squashes state pumpkin record Teeing Off: Green River's Isabell Salas drives dream toward LPGA Latest e-Edition eRocket To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Latest TV Guide Rocket Miner TV Guide To view our latest TV Guide click the image on the left.