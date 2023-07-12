ROCK SPRINGS -- Since 1933, the Wyoming Highway Patrol (WHP) has had its share of ups and downs, good and bad, tragedy and triumph, according to Sgt. Duane Ellis of WHP. All those situations have provided a legacy their members to continue to live and thrive on every day.
The agency's true mission is “To serve and protect the traveling public while earning their trust and respect through compassion and professionalism.”
The WHP hosted their 90th anniversary celebration at Blairtown Park in Rock Springs on Wednesday, July 12. Representatives from the state-wide agency grilled hamburgers and hot dogs for the public to enjoy. A wealth of information about the history of WHP was on-site as well.
A huge banner highlighted some of the major milestones in the organization as well as various displays.
Arron Healy, public information officer, has been working for WHP since March of 2022. He’s a California native who currently resides in Evanston and had worked as a journalist for FOX and CBS stations in various communities for several years.
“I really enjoy my job with highway patrol,” said Healy, noting it has been a good change. “The history of it is cool. It speaks a lot of the legacy of the people who had come before us.”
James Thomas, WHP field operations major, said, “We have great people who work for us. We’re here to celebrate them and the past 90 years.”
He added, “We’re involved in the community. We count on them for their support for us and the troopers out there. We focus on public safety and highway safety. It involves everyone.”
Thomas noted that this event is the fourth one in Wyoming so far and they hope to make it to all the districts in the state. They have plans to take their celebration to Thermopolis next week.
Green River resident Gary Bailiff was in attendance. He spent 26 years with WHP before he served as sheriff of Sweetwater County from 1991-2002. He also served as a Sweetwater County commissioner.
“Time flies when you’re having fun,” Bailiff chuckled. “I was 24 when I joined the highway patrol.”
Currently, the age requirement to join is 21.
Bailiff was a construction worker before he was inspired by a close friend to join WHP.
Eventually, he became lieutenant. By 1982, he had spent 17 years with WPH and was promoted to captain with jurisdiction over the southern portion of the state. He pointed out that there are opportunities in different departments.
“Some folks don’t last very long,” he shared. “One guy from Cheyenne resigned before I even met him. He must’ve been scared of Rock Springs!”