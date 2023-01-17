...Light to Moderate snow expected today and tonight...
This is a special weather statement from the National Weather
Service Office in Riverton.
* WHAT...Light to moderate snowfall, with accumulations of 1 to 3
inches expected. 2 to 4 inches of snow possible in the higher
elevations of the Green Mountains and Rattlesnake Ranges and the
Owl Creek and Bridger Mountains, with 3 to 6 inches expected on
Casper Mountain.
* WHERE...Much of Central Wyoming.
* WHEN...Today through Tonight.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Roads may become slick and snow covered.
Wyoming Humanities and Wyoming Council for Women are presenting a free screening of "Who She Is," at the Broadway Theater in downtown Rock Springs. The presentation focuses on four women caught in the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women epidemic.
ROCK SPRINGS --- “Who She Is” tells the story of four individual women caught in the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women (MMIW) epidemic. By bringing these missing women to life on screen, through animation and first-person storytelling, the documentary aims to humanize the people behind the statistics. Audiences will learn each woman's loves and losses and will come to know their story. Through these women, the documentary hopes to shine a light on the wider MMIW epidemic and gendered violence in Wyoming and beyond.
This special screening of “Who She Is” will take place at the Broadway Theater on Thursday, Feb. 2, at 7 p.m., with doors opening at 6:30 p.m. Admission is free and open to the public.
After the film screening join Caldera Productions filmmakers Jordan Dresser and Sophie Barksdale for a discussion about the film, MMIW/P in Wyoming, and importance of empowering Indigenous voices in solutions to combat this epidemic. This screening event is presented by Wyoming Humanities and the Wyoming Council for Women.
