The following are news briefs for Thursday, June 22, 2023, from Wyoming News Exchange newspapers.
Defendants file motions to dismiss Kappa Kappa Gamma lawsuit
CHEYENNE — All of the defendants involved in the University of Wyoming Kappa Kappa Gamma civil lawsuit filed motions Tuesday to dismiss the case in federal district court.
This comes nearly four months after seven anonymous sorority members originally filed a complaint against Kappa Kappa Gamma, Fraternal Council President Mary Pat Rooney, Kappa Kappa Building Co. and Artemis Langford, the first transgender woman accepted into the sorority.
The plaintiffs were seeking direct relief from the defendants for reasons spanning the alleged breach of their fiduciary duties, violating bylaws, standing rules and policies of the sorority and the actions of Langford outlined in the 70-page complaint.
Although the remedies requested and details of the complaint remain the same in the lawsuit, sorority members were required to reveal their identities to move forward with the case in April. Jalyn Westernbroek, Hannah Holtmeier, Allison Coghan, Grace Choate, Madeline Ramar and Megan Kosar filed an amended complaint with their Cheyenne attorneys, and one unnamed sorority member dropped out.
Their grievance was with the process of Langford’s acceptance and the alleged negative impact it had on the sorority as a “single-sex organization for women.”
“Now, Langford — a man who claims to be a woman because he thinks he knows how women should behave — has been brought into Plaintiffs’ sorority house,” according to the amended complaint. “The Fraternity Council has betrayed the central purpose and mission of Kappa Kappa Gamma, by conflating the experience of being a woman with the experience of men engaging in behavior generally associated with women.”
However, Kappa Kappa Gamma, Fraternal Council President Mary Pat Rooney and Kappa Kappa Building Co. filed their own motion to dismiss the amended complaint on the grounds the court lacks subject- matter jurisdiction over the company, lacks personal jurisdiction over Rooney and “the amended complaint fails to state a claim upon which the court can grant relief.”
“Rather than accept the results of their chapter’s decision to admit Langford, Plaintiffs bring sorority recruitment to this Court and ask that it declare her membership void ab initio,” the introduction of the memorandum of support stated. “Plaintiffs believe that Langford and anyone else who is not biologically born female should be ineligible for membership in Kappa.”
Their attorneys use nearly 30 pages of case law to back up the dismissal request and describe the complaint as “rife with false, inflammatory allegations that do not relate to the claims plaintiffs’ assert.” They argue that when putting aside the plaintiffs’ statements of “opinion and irrelevant allegations,” they fail to set for a cognizable legal chain.
According to the defendants, no Kappa bylaw defines who qualifies as a “woman,” and the sorority has allowed transgender women to qualify for membership since 2015 — before the plaintiffs sought membership. It also mirrors 25 other national and international sororities that are part of the National Panhellenic Conference, and KKG has shared its policy with collegiate chapters.
They said if the plaintiffs disagree with the sorority’s inclusionary position, they could effect change in a position or resign their membership in the organization. But defendants state they can’t have the court define the sorority’s membership for them.
“Plaintiffs are asking this Court to decide who can and who cannot join a private fraternal organization. They implore this Court not only to void Langford’s membership, but also to prohibit any transgender woman from joining Kappa. Plaintiffs request the Court to insert itself into this controversial political debate and declare that a private organization can only interpret the term ‘woman’ using Plaintiffs’ exclusionary definition of biologically born females.”
The defendants said in the memorandum of support that they recognized there are difficult issues that some courts will have to face as they assess legislation and policies affecting transgender people, but “the court need not wade into that controversy here; it can simply dismiss plaintiffs’ claims for being legally defective without entering the political fray.”
In a separate filing Tuesday, Langford and her Jackson attorney, Rachel Berkness, put forward a motion to dismiss the case with prejudice for “failure to state a claim under Federal Rule of Civil Procedure 12(b)(6), lack of standing and violation of Federal Rule of Civil Procedure 8.”
“Plaintiffs believe they have brought a case that ‘presents, for what appears to be the first time, the question whether the word ‘woman’ includes a transgender woman,’” the memorandum in support of the motion to dismiss starts off. “Plaintiffs are wrong. Instead, they bring college gossip before this court and rehash stale boogeyman stories used to vilify the LGBTQ+ community for ages.
“Rumors such as these are not new and not unique to Ms. Langford. Plaintiffs simply follow an old playbook.”
The memorandum states that the “square peg tales being spread about Ms. Langford on campus does not fit into the round holes of a breach of contract or shareholder action for decision by this court.” The plaintiffs failed to state a claim against Langford and seek no relief from her, just that the court order her membership in the sorority and any other future transgender members be void.
Berkness outlines their arguments past failing to state a claim against Langford and lack of standing, and extends 16 pages from violations to Rule 8 requiring each allegation be “simple, concise and direct” and not bury “material allegations in a morass of irrelevancies,” to how the plaintiffs have “interfered with the judicial process by using this court as a soapbox.”
When it came to Rule 8, the memorandum cites significant case law and how the defendants “incorporate very few of their factual allegations into their causes of actions.”
Examples were “insulting jabs at Ms. Langford’s physical appearance, allegations from unrelated lawsuits, Langford’s GPA and a reference to her singing a Christmas carol at a party.
“A litigant may not file a complaint that should more appropriately be labeled a press release, but that is precisely what has been done here,” according to the defendants’ argument. “Plaintiffs’ amended complaint rambles on for 65 pages with details plaintiffs overwhelmingly did not see fit to incorporate into any causes of action. Dismissal is appropriate.”
They also cite how Langford has suffered overwhelming prejudice, as well as accuse the plaintiffs and their counsel of using the court to bully the defendant, spread misinformation and gain recognition and to fundraise.
“Ms. Langford exemplifies the best of what a Wyoming woman is,” Berkness concluded. “ Yet she has been dragged before this court to defend herself against claims which do not require any party to name her personally or to wield repackaged versions of the same vicious rumors that have been used to vilify the transgender community for ages. Kappa Kappa Gamma openly accepted transgender members before any Plaintiff chose to join the sorority, yet they now ask this court to take away Ms. Langford’s seat at the table.
“Plaintiffs’ amended complaint is an abuse of this process and should be dismissed with prejudice.”
No response to the motions for dismissal has been filed by the plaintiffs.
This story was published on June 22, 2023.
Construction costs spiraling out of control
BUFFALO — For more than 43 years, Jon Markovsky has been helping build homes in Wyoming. He started as a carpenter, framing houses, before going into business for himself as a general contractor when he started Mountain West Construction in Buffalo.
For years, the market for home construction has been steady in Johnson County, and Markovsky benefited, providing jobs for dozens while putting families in new homes for decent prices.
But everything changed after the pandemic decimated supply chains and put millions out of work.
"That's just it," Markovsky said, waving goodbye to a plumber working for him on a home in Buffalo as he mused on construction costs. "Constructions costs have doubled in the past four years, but most of all since COVID-19."
In his four decades of building homes, Markovsky said, he had never seen such outrageous price increases for supplies and labor.
Plywood went from around $10 a sheet to nearly $80 a sheet during the worst of the pandemic, before coming down to $15 per sheet. A $40 roll of electrical wire was selling for $300. And mechanicals – the HVAC, plumbing and electrical systems at the heart of a home – exploded in price too.
"Will it ever go back down?" Markovsky wondered. "I just don't know."
And most of all, Markovsky and others involved in construction, such as Lonnie Holmes, the general manager of Bloedorn Lumber in Buffalo, are worried about what rising home prices mean for younger buyers looking for a first-time home purchase of their own.
“We still need a ton of single family, first-time homebuyer kinds of homes,” Holmes said.
Holmes – who has worked in construction for decades – said that a starter home that might have cost $130 a square foot to build before the pandemic would cost at least $260 a square foot today.
Other builders interviewed said that higher-end homes are being built in Johnson County for closer to $450 a square foot.
Holmes said that even using cost-effective materials, it would cost at least $240 per square foot for an affordable home. But again, he said, few builders would be interested in taking that kind of project on.
"When you're talking about affordable housing and squeezing every drop of juice from the lemon that you can, you're doing all you can to accomplish the task at hand,” he said. “You could probably be at $240 per square foot, but it encompasses every aspect of building.”
Ballooning home construction costs present another obstacle in creating stable and attainable housing for long-time residents in Buffalo, Johnson County and across the state of Wyoming.
“Is it going to turn into Jackson Hole?” Markovsky said of Buffalo. “We sure hope not.”
Pandemic caused home construction prices to balloon
While materials prices have fluctuated and leveled off somewhat, higher prices for supplies in general have made home construction across the board much more expensive, Holmes said.
“The prices have come back down, but they haven't come back down to the prices they were at, and that's just across the board,” Markovsky said.
Comparing plywood and finished products is a good example.
While Holmes said that prices for plywood sheeting have always fluctuated with the seasons, the prices during the pandemic were some of the highest he had ever seen. Supply-chain challenges and migration away from metropolitan areas into rural America increased the strain on demand.
But even so, it's the rising costs of finished products that are really increasing home prices, such as paint, doors and windows.
“Lumber prices have less of an impact on the cost of a home than you would think,” Holmes said. "That's a common misconception.”
As an example, Holmes pointed to the offshoring of many industrial processes for the construction of HVAC systems and steel. Prices for those goods have gone up as overseas conflicts have impacted those supply chains.
Labor prices have also increased as demand for home construction increased and few young people joined skilled trades. While more retirees moving to Buffalo means more homes to build, fewer people are able to work in constructing those homes.
Builders also said that the lack of cement facilities in northeast Wyoming means concrete prices are also prohibitively expensive for new construction. Currently, there is only one concrete plant in the area.
The reality of expensive construction costs that are unlikely to fall coupled with rising interest rates has turned many builders off from building more affordable homes. Simply put, there is no way to break even on a home priced closer to the $300,000 mark, and there are much larger profit margins to be made on higher-end, or executive, houses.
“We have a limited number of general contractors, and of course all of the general contractors are interested in the higher level homes,” Holmes said. “Affordable housing is a very low-margin profit kind of thing.”
As an example, Holmes pointed to the difference in profit margins between a $750,000 and $300,000 home. A builder can make much more money on the more expensive home.
Holmes said that for affordable housing construction to make sense from a financial point of view for a builder, the building either has to be done on a very large scale or be assisted by government entities. “Maybe the city has access to infrastructure at a cheaper cost than private developers have,” Holmes said.
Construction costs challenge younger, first-time buyers
Markovsky said that the price for a higher-end new construction home put new construction out of reach for most younger homebuyers.
“How can the younger people even be able to afford a home these days?” said Markovsky.
"It's a dilemma that we can't find the answer to, not at today's prices.”
He said that in the past his company has given preferable rates to younger people who don't have the resources to do more expensive renovations. Even so, he said, with rising interest rates, any kind of renovation is becoming impossible for younger people without many resources.
“Even the low price is too much for people these days, so they are not having those projects done," he said. "It's a dilemma for me, and it's a problem for them. I want to see everyone get the home of their dreams.”
Holmes also said “Nowadays, the houses we are building are very complex” and are not the simpler rectangular homes that they had built in the past.
He relayed the story of a long-time Bloedorn customer who decided to build his own home after deciding he could do the work himself and it would be cheaper than buying a modular home to place on a foundation. Holmes helped him design the project and then sold him materials. Working with the owner-builder, they were able to get the price down to $250 to $260 per square foot.
But that's only a possible option for people with building skills and the time to make home construction a full-time project. For people without those construction skills and a hot market for already built homes, there are few choices.
"I'd like my kids to be able to stay here," Holmes said. "I'd love my younger son to have the ability to start a family and establish a home here, but based on the earnings potential and the current status of available housing, I don't see that being a possibility.”
"It's a true dilemma for a town like ours,” Markovsky said.
This story was published on June 22, 2023.
Man removed from podium at Cody temple hearing demands apology
POWELL — An attorney who was forced to leave the podium during last week’s public hearing on the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints’ proposed temple in Cody says he will sue city officials unless he receives a public apology.
Jack Hatfield serves as a deputy Park County attorney but spoke solely in his role as a private citizen during the June 15 meeting hosted by the Cody Planning and Zoning Board.
Of the more than 40 people who spoke for and against the plans to build the temple in a neighborhood near the Cody golf course, Hatfield was the only speaker to be admonished multiple times for directing his comments to church representatives.
He was ultimately told to leave the podium after he referred to City Planner Todd Stowell, who is a member of the LDS church, as a “shill.”
In a Friday email to City of Cody attorney Scott Kolpitcke and City Administrator Barry Cook, Hatfield asserted that his free speech rights were violated and demanded an apology. “… if I do not receive the public apology within a reasonable period of time, I will be filing suit in the U.S. District Court,” Hatfield wrote.
Kolpitcke responded by saying that he would discuss the matter with city officials, according to an email chain provided by Hatfield.
During his public comments last week, Hatfield turned toward church representatives and said, “This is not the way you treat people."
He specifically criticized the way the applicants have treated the project’s next door neighbor, who will have a "massive parking lot 100 feet from [them]."
Planning and Zoning Board Chairman Carson Rowley twice interrupted Hatfield and reminded him to direct his comments to the chair and not the applicants.
However, Hatfield later turned and directed comments at Stowell, the city planner.
“What else do we have going on here? We have a shill in the city planner,” he charged.
Stowell had disclosed his church membership in his staff report on the proposal and said he’d sought to handle the application like any other to come before the city.
Hatfield’s comment to the planner prompted Rowley to tell Hatfield to stop speaking and leave the podium.
“Sir, that is your third warning. I will ask you to step back from the mic,” Rowley said.
Hatfield requested multiple times to continue speaking — “I have tried to make my statement, as I am entitled to as a United States citizen, and you’re not letting me do that,” he said — but Rowley continued to ask him to leave the podium.
Hatfield eventually did so, but in Friday’s email to Kolpitcke, he reasserted that his right to free speech had been violated.
"I was constantly interrupted by the board and ultimately not allowed to continue speaking without just cause,” Hatfield wrote. “This was clearly based on impermissible viewpoint discrimination and there is ample case law demonstrating that my rights were violated.”
In the message, he offered to settle “all claims I would have based on this violation of my rights with a public apology from the City of Cody.”
Hatfield added to the Tribune that, “This was such an obvious and blatant violation of my free speech rights that any attorney would advise them I’m being very generous.”
Kolpitcke declined to comment.
This story was published on June 22, 2023.
Groundbreaking of transmission line marked by federal and state officials
CASPER — Some of them had been waiting more than a decade, but a slate of TransWest Express company leaders and federal and state officials smiled Tuesday afternoon as their shovels hit the Earth to usher in a new phase of the TransWest Express Transmission Project, a high-voltage power line that will carry renewable energy from southern Wyoming to California, Arizona and Nevada.
Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland and Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm, as well Gov. Mark Gordon and other Wyoming, Utah and Nevada state officials, attended the project’s groundbreaking south of Sinclair where the northern terminal for TransWest’s 3,000-megawatt, 732-mile transmission line will sit once the Denver-based developer finishes construction.
The groundbreaking caps a decade-and-a-half long permitting process that required the cooperation of a handful of states and numerous federal and local agencies.
The more than 100 people in attendance were jovial, sharing handshakes, hugs and relief amid a clear day and blustery Wyoming wind.
“It literally took the support and contributions of hundreds of people at all levels of federal, state and local government,” said Roxane Perruso, the COO and executive vice president of TransWest Express. “… And it feels fantastic to be moving from planning and permitting to putting steel in the ground.”
The Bureau of Land Management issued the final approval for the project in April, ending a permitting process that began in 2008 and has spanned the Obama, Trump and Biden administrations.
The lengthy approval was due in part to the magnitude of the project, which Transwest Express President and CEO Bill Miller described as the first major transmission infrastructure project in decades.
“You just don’t see projects of this scope and scale done anywhere,” Miller said in an interview with the Star-Tribune.
The transmission line will run from Sinclair east of Rawlins through Colorado and Utah to Nevada, where it can link up with other electricity infrastructure to serve customers in California and Arizona. Roughly two-thirds of the transmission line will sit on federal lands, though it will also run across private, state and county lands.
The project required the sign off from the BLM, Bureau of Reclamation, Western Area Power Administration and Forest Service, as well as approvals from a range of other state and county agencies.
Granholm and Haaland praised the project and its mission to deliver wind energy from Carbon County’s nearby Chokecherry and Sierra Madre Wind Energy Project – which will be the largest wind farm in the country once it’s completed – to more populous areas in the Southwest.
They described it as an all-around win for the environment, Wyoming and the country, while highlighting the Biden administration’s clean energy goals.
“We know that clean energy transmission lines and renewable energy projects on public lands will help communities across the country to be part of the climate solution while creating good paying jobs,” Haaland said. “Under President Biden’s leadership, this administration is taking an all hands on deck approach toward ambitious clean energy goals that will support families, boost local economies and help address economic injustice.”
But it was Gov. Mark Gordon who shared the strongest remarks about the project’s importance for addressing climate change.
“We know that we don’t have time to waste. We have to move with diligence forward to make sure that we address the issue of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere with alacrity, with diligence and with dedication,” Gordon said. “And today, when we’re gathered here, we see the first steps that we’re taking to make sure that we take the action that’s absolutely necessary to keep us from climate peril.”
In an interview with the Star-Tribune, Gordon said that Wyoming is an energy state, regardless of its source, with the state also investing in nuclear power and carbon capture technology to meet the carbon negative goal that Gordon’s administration has outlined.
“Our plan is really centered around: How can we power the nation?” he said.
When it’s completed and goes online in 2027, TransWest’s new transmission line will mark a significant addition to the Western electric grid, connecting Wyoming wind energy directly to southern California for the first time and opening up a new market for Wyoming wind, Kara Choquette, a spokesperson for TransWest Express, said.
California aims to achieve carbon neutrality by 2045, a goal the new transmission line will help the state to meet.
Since gaining the final nod from the BLM in April, TransWest has looked to move quickly.
In June, the company announced that it had chosen a joint venture between Barnard Construction Company Inc. and Wilson Construction Co. to build the transmission line. TransWest Express already has agreements with Siemens Energy, the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers and the International Union of Operating Engineers for supplies, labor and workforce development for the project.
Construction on the estimated $3 billion transmission line is set to begin this fall.
The timeline for the project will largely parallel that of the Chokecherry and Sierra Madre Wind Energy Project outside of Sinclair and Rawlins. The Power Company of Wyoming, which like TransWest Express is a subsidiary of the Anschutz Corporation, is finishing clearing land and building roads to install hundreds of wind turbines at the site between 2025 and 2028.
Though the permitting process was lengthy, a fact that Granholm acknowledged and said the Biden administration was working to correct, Miller said the groundbreaking “vindicated” TransWest’s efforts.
“You just stay the course,” he said.
While those who spoke at the event alluded to Wyoming’s potential as a hub for renewable energy production, they also referenced the contributions the state’s energy industry has long made.
“I want to thank Wyoming for having powered this nation for the past 100 years,” Granholm said. “And thank Wyoming for powering this nation for the next 100 years.”
She added: “There’s an old proverb that says, ‘When the winds of change blow, some put up walls, some put up windmills.’”
This story was published on June 22, 2023.