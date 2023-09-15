The following are news briefs from Wyoming News Exchange newspapers.
Rawlins man allegedly shot two family members acting as his power of attorney
CASPER —- A 73-year-old Rawlins man allegedly shot two of his relatives, who have power of attorney over his finances, because he believed they were stealing his money.
Melvin Leon Bagley is facing two counts of attempted second-degree murder, two counts of aggravated assault and battery, reckless endangerment and reckless driving, a charging document shows.
Bagley is facing up to life in prison, if found guilty.
On Sept. 3, a Wyoming Highway Patrol trooper was dispatched to U.S. Route 287 in Carbon County for a report of a man with a gun, the affidavit in his case states.
"It was reported that two people were shot and were being chased by the suspect," the affidavit states. "It was reported the suspect was ramming the victim's truck with his own truck as they tried to get away, [and] it was reported the suspect was still firing at them."
The victims were traveling in a silver pickup truck, and the suspect was reported to be driving a blue Ford pickup, the affidavit states.
After locating the victim's vehicle, the trooper saw a male driver waving his arm out of the window, the affidavit states. It appeared to be covered in blood.
The victims drove down the road towards an EMS staging area.
One person was taken by helicopter to Banner Wyoming Medical Center in Casper. The other was admitted to Memorial Hospital of Carbon County.
The trooper then located the suspect's vehicle, which was parked on the shoulder of the road, the affidavit states. Bagley was allegedly sitting in the driver's seat with his hands hanging out of the window.
He was taken into custody without incident.
Bagley allegedly told authorities that "the victims had been stealing money out of his bank account, and he told them to stop," the affidavit states.
He believed they hadn't stopped, so he went to confront them.
Bagley allegedly stated that he was trying to kill them, the affidavit states.
He was booked into Carbon County Jail.
This story was published on September 14, 2023.
—-------
COVID, rabies are outliers in county reportable disease data
SHERIDAN — Since July, Sheridan County Public Health has been publishing monthly reports tracking cases of disease cases reportable to the state. According to Edward Hinzman, public health response coordinator, the data is made freely available to the public online for those with an interest in keeping an eye on the numbers.
Updated on the first Monday of each month — most recently Sept. 5 — Public Health’s reportable disease data includes several illnesses, including gastro-intestinal bacteria, sexually transmitted diseases and COVID-19.
Of the included diseases, the one with the highest number of cases was COVID with 35 cases reported for the month of August and 443 total since the beginning of the year. The second most commonly reported disease was chlamydia with five reported cases during the month and 52 total for the year to date.
According to Hinzman, the large margin between the first and second most commonly reported diseases so far this year can be attributed to the nature by which COVID is spread — respiratory diseases are transmitted more easily than bacteria from animal encounters or sexually transmitted diseases.
“Because it’s a respiratory pathogen, it spreads a heck of a lot easier than any of those other [reportable] diseases,” Hinzman said.
“West Nile, for example, is spread by mosquitoes and not a lot of people are going to get it. With gonorrhea and chlamydia, it goes without saying there’s physical contact that needs to happen. With respiratory diseases, if you’re just walking down the aisle at Walmart and somebody coughs or sneezes, you have an increased risk of catching those diseases.”
While the gap in numbers between COVID and the remainder of the diseases listed in the report may seem staggering, Hinzman noted COVID is currently the only respiratory disease tracked and reported to the state because it was the most recent global pandemic.
This story was published on September 14, 2023.
—---------
Rock Springs Police Department responds to active shooter at restaurant
GREEN RIVER — The Rock Springs Police Department responded to a call concerning an armed suspect and shots fired last Saturday.
At approximately 12:40 p.m. on September 9, the RSPD was dispatched to Santa Fe Southwest Grill restaurant.
“Dispatchers were informed that there was a male suspect walking around the restaurant with two guns and that shots were fired,” an RSPD press release explained. “The staff of Santa Fe Trail evacuated all customers and employees while officers were en route. Once Rock Springs Police Department officers arrived on scene, they were able to detain the suspect without further incident.”
The RSPD reported on Saturday that there were no injuries related to the weapons call and that, as the suspect had been detained, there was no threat to the community.
The suspect was later identified as James Vickers. Vickers was initially charged with five counts of alleged reckless endangering and one count of alleged person using or under the influence of a controlled substance.
Following a search of the suspect’s vehicle, additional charges were filed, including four felony counts of alleged possession of schedule 3 controlled substance and one count of alleged possession of marijuana - 3rd offense.
Additionally, RSPD is also working with the Federal Bureau of Investigation on additional charges related to the incident.
This story was published on September 14, 2023
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.Explore newsletters