The following are news briefs from Wyoming News Exchange papers.
Lab tests confirm plague in Albany County cat
LARAMIE (WNE) — Laboratory testing has recently confirmed plague in an Albany County cat, according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
The Laramie-area cat is an indoor-outdoor pet known to hunt rodents and is being treated, according to a Wednesday news release from Albany County Public Health.
While no human illnesses are associated with the current Albany County situation, Wyoming Department of Health (WDH) reported a human case of pneumonic plague in a Fremont County individual with exposure to sick pet outdoor cats in September 2021.
“Plague is a serious bacterial infection that can be deadly for pets and people if not treated as soon as possible with antibiotics,” Dr. Emily Curren, state public health veterinarian with WDH, said in the release. “The disease can be passed to humans from ill animals and by fleas coming from infected animals.
“While the disease is rare in humans, plague occurs naturally in the western United States in areas where rodents and their fleas become infected,” she continued. “It is safe to assume a risk for plague exists all around our state.”
Plague symptoms in pets can include enlarged lymph glands; swelling in the neck, face or around the ears; fever; chills; lack of energy; coughing; vomiting; diarrhea; and dehydration.
Plague symptoms in people can include fever, swollen and tender lymph glands, extreme exhaustion, headache, chills, coughing, difficulty breathing, abdominal pain, vomiting and diarrhea. People who are ill should seek professional medical attention.
More information about plague is available from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention at https://www.cdc.gov/plague/.
This story was published on September 8, 2023.
—-------
Gillette woman gets 6-10 years in apartment drug bust
GILLETTE (WNE) — A 19-year-old woman pleaded guilty to multiple drug charges and was sentenced to prison time just weeks after she and her boyfriend were charged with selling cocaine, MDMA (a synthetic hallucinogenic otherwise known as Ecstasy) and marijuana out of their Gillette apartment.
They were caught in early August after her boyfriend, Isaiah Haliburton, allegedly sold cocaine to a 15-year-old girl whose mom found out and tipped off police.
Justyce V. Eliassen, 19, pleaded guilty Aug. 22 to felony counts of cocaine and MDMA possession with intent to deliver and misdemeanor counts of cocaine, MDMA and marijuana possession, according to court documents.
The cocaine and MDMA possession charges were amended down from felonies in a plea deal with prosecutors.
In line with her plea deal, District Judge Matthew Castano gave her concurrent six- to 10-year prison sentences for each felony and recommended that she serve time in the Youthful Offender Transition Program, also known as Boot Camp.
Castano dismissed counts of possession with intent to deliver marijuana and conspiracy to deliver cocaine, both felonies, per plea negotiations.
She was given credit for time served for the misdemeanors.
Haliburton waived his preliminary hearing Aug. 15 and was bound over to District Court for three felony counts of possession with intent to deliver cocaine, MDMA and marijuana, conspiracy to commit possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, distributing to someone under 18 and felony counts of cocaine and MDMA possession, along with misdemeanor marijuana possession, according to court documents.
He also was charged with felony theft for allegedly having a stolen gun.
His arraignment is scheduled for Sept. 8.
This story was published on September 6, 2023.
—------
Worland man pleads guilty to four violent felonies
WORLAND (WNE) — Jose Feliciano Moreno Jr. entered guilty pleas to four of the five felony charges he is facing during his change of plea hearing in Fifth Judicial District Court in Worland on August 2.
Moreno was charged with three counts of attempting to cause bodily injury to a peace officer, one count of aggravated assault and battery and one count of aggravated assault and battery with a deadly weapon.
All five charges stem from an incident that occurred the early morning of Dec. 24, 2022, when law enforcement responded to Moreno’s residence after receiving a call about violence in the home.
Moreno had allegedly struck the caller and his two daughters before officers arrived.
At that point, Moreno hid behind a washing machine, was discovered, and confronted officers by thrusting a flagpole at them.
The maximum punishment Moreno could receive for these charges is $50,000 in fines and 50 years in a Wyoming State Penitentiary.
The single count of aggravated assault and battery has been dismissed as part of a plea agreement, in exchange for guilty pleas for the other four counts.
“With the exception of the split sentence, all of his time is suspended in favor of three years of supervised probation per count, so the net effect of this is he will start by having the one-year split sentence – which he is over halfway done with – then he’ll go on supervised probation concurrently for two of the felonies. Once he’s completed that he will go on to the second set of three-year probations,” said Washakie County Attorney Anthony Barton. “He will have six years of probation in total.”
This story was published on September 7, 2023.
—-----
BLM oil and gas lease sale in Wyoming nets $13,207,883
CHEYENNE (WNE) — The Bureau of Land Management’s Wyoming State Office conducted a competitive oil and gas lease sale Wednesday, offering 81 parcels covering 67,183.78 acres in Wyoming. In total, 53 parcels covering 35,701.21 acres sold for $13,207,883.
The environmental assessment, maps, parcel lists, Notice of Competitive Lease Sale and proposed lease stipulations are available online at tinyurl.com/9-6-lease-sale.
As authorized under the Inflation Reduction Act, BLM will apply a 16.67% royalty rate for any new leases from this sale.
Leasing is the first step in the process to develop federal oil and gas resources. Before development operations can begin, an operator must submit an application for permit to drill detailing development plans.The BLM reviews applications for permits to drill, posts them for public review, conducts an environmental analysis, and coordinates with state partners and stakeholders.
All parcels leased as part of an oil and gas lease sale include appropriate stipulations to protect important natural resources. Information on current and upcoming BLM lease sales is available through the National Fluid Lease Sale System.
This story was published on September 8, 2023.
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.Explore newsletters